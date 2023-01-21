LAKE CITY — The Lake City girls rallied in the final minute of play to retake the lead from McBain on the home floor Friday, hitting 7 of 9 free throw attempts to secure a tense 33-27 victory in Highland Conference play.
On the other end of the girl-boy doubleheader played before a packed house in Lake City, it was the Ramblers owning the play under the boards and posting a 62-42 victory.
In the girls’ game, Lake City and McBain were vying to see who would hold onto second place in the league standings behind unbeaten Evart.
Both came into the game with one loss in league play. The Trojans (12-1, 7-1) next host Evart, the only team to beat them so far, on Wednesday in another game rife with implications in the race for the league title.
Lake City and McBain both turned in strong defensive performances on Friday in the physical, intense showdown.
“This is the kind of defensive dogfight we expect when we face McBain,” said Lake City coach Bill Tisron.
“They did a good job of denying us access to the lane and we had to settle for more outside shots tonight and fight and scrap for everything we got. Fortunately we were able to hit some shots and get some rebounds when we needed them at the end.”
McBain led 27-24 midway through the final period after Analiese Fredin connected on a driving layup.
A layup from Lake City’s Payton Hogan off a feed from Rylee Cohoon cut the lead to 27-26 a minute later and that’s what the score remained until Lake City junior Mackenzie Bisballe went to the line and drained a pair to give the Trojans a slim 28-27 advantage with 1:06 remaining.
Alie Bisballe followed that 30 seconds later with a pair of free throws of her own after securing a critical offensive rebound off a one-and-one miss and being fouled trying for a put-back.
Lake City led 30-27 at that point and set up a perimeter defense that made it difficult for the Ramblers to get off an uncontested 3-point shot with the game clock winding down.
McBain slipped to 6-2 in league play but still has games remaining with both Evart and Lake City.
“We did about everything we wanted to do tonight coming into the game,” said McBain coach Bruce Koopman.
“We were patient with the ball and we played great defense. This could have gone either way. A free throw here or a rebound there and it might have been a different outcome. I’m really pleased with what we did. Lake City’s a very good team and we came here to their gym in front of a huge crowd and played with them on their floor.”
Mackenzie Bisballe hit for 13 to pace the Trojans with eight rebounds. Alie Bisballe tallied 11 with 10 boards for a double-double and four assists. Hogan hit for eight.
Senior point guard Caitlin Butzin scored 11 for McBain while Fredin fired in eight and Kahli Heuker had six with five rebounds. Sydney Heuker and Fredin each had four rebounds.
McBain (9-4, 6-2) is at Manton on Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
McBain led the boys’ game 18-10, 35-23 and 50-31 at the quarter breaks. The Ramblers controlled play under the boards as 6-foot-7 junior post Evan Haverkamp asserted his presence at both ends, scoring 19 points and blocking five shots.
‘Evan had a nice game for us,’ Koopman said. ‘He’s big but he’s mobile and he has a nice touch on the ball when he shoots.”
Koopman liked that his team came ready to play.
“We came out and took the lead early and kept it,” he said. “We’re playing better as a team now than we were before Christmas and we want to keep improving as we get closer to districts.’
McBain (7-4, 7-1) remained tied atop the Highland standings with Beal City.
Lake City coach Brad Besko said the goal for his team is to learn from this loss and grow.
‘McBain’s a good, tough team,” said Lake City coach Brad Besio. “We didn’t do a very good job defensively in the first half; we did much better in the second half. We played hard but we have to execute better on the whole and learn to position ourselves better. The goal is to keep improving.’
Kalvin McGillis scored 10 for McBain to join Haverkamp in double figures. Senior guard Braylon Pace made nine and Ben Rodenbaugh recorded six.
Senior Brody Gothard had 13 to pace Lake City and junior guard Darin Kunkel connected for 10. Grayson Elmquist scored nine with three steals. James Vanderbrook had four with three rebounds and freshman Adrian Schichtel grabbed five boards.
McBain is at Manton on Tuesday. Lake City (3-8, 2-6) is at Houghton Lake on Wednesday.
MARION — Marion couldn’t overcome a slow start as it dropped a 57-46 decision to Traverse City Christian in a non-conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Sabres led 22-3 after the first quarter and 28-14 at halftime.
“We came out pretty darn flat after a tough game against Mesick (Thursday),” Marion coach Dan Michell said. “We knew we had to shut down their two best players but them combined for 19 in the first quarter.
“We were playing catch up the whole game.”
Mason Salisbury paced Marion with 20 points while Cole Meyer had 11 and Gavin Prielipp scored six.
The Eagles hosts Charlton Heston Academy on Tuesday.
BUCKLEY — Buckley scored a 46-17 win over Northwest Conference rival Suttons Bay.
Kayla Milarch paced the Bears with 19 points and five rebounds while Taylor Matthews had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Maddie Chilson added 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Buckley hosts Leland on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.