LAKE CITY — Lake City pushed its winning streak to five straight with a 15-0, 17-1 sweep of visiting Manton in Highland Conference play on Tuesday.
"We put it all together today better than we have all season," said Lake City coach Todd Vasicek. "We had pretty good pitching and played pretty well defensively and we scored some runs. It's nice to see it coming together before districts."
Senior Hunter Bisballe went the distance in the opener, allowing three hits while striking out nine Ranger hitters over four innings.
Senior catcher Andrew VanderTighe busted a double and two triples to lead a 13-hit Lake City attack. A.J. VanDuinen also drilled three hits while Sam Baron, Oakley Barger and Bisballe each stroked two hits. Davin Hogan also singled along with Gabe Vasicek.
Leadoff hitter Ben Paddock had two of Manton's three hits, including a double. He also started for the Rangers and took the loss.
In game two, lefty Devin Hogan earned the win for Lake City, striking out nine over five innings while allowing a run and five hits.
Hunter hammered two hits along with Gavin Bisballe in the nightcap while Brody Gothard doubled and scored. VanDuinen delivered three more hits including a double while Baron, Vasicek, Davin Hogan and Devin Hogan each singled.
Colton Bigelow took the loss for the Rangers in game two. Carson Danford cracked two hits and Nate Winters knocked in Manton's run with a single. Paddock singled as well.
"We struggled to find a rhythm tonight," said Manton coach Josh Franklin. "Lake City was able to take advantage of our mistakes and mad plays when they had the chance."
Evart splits with Beal City
EVART -- In a key Highland Conference showdown, host Evart split a pair of games with league front-runner Beal City, winning the opener 2-0 behind ace Danny Witbeck but dropping a 3-1 decision in game two.
"Give Beal City credit," said Evart coach Josh Johnson. "They don't beat themselves. They pitched well in both games and played well in the field. We just couldn't generate enough offense in the second game to stay with them. Danny pitched great for us in the opener."
Witbeck struck out 14 over six innings while allowing the potent Aggies just two hits. Beal City came to Evart with an unbeaten record in the league and just one loss overall and ranked No. 1 in the state in Division 4.
Witbeck whacked two hits in the opener, including an RBI double, and he scored Evart's second run off Pierce Johnson's single. Reese Ransom, Michael Lodholtz, and Mac Sims also singled for Evart and Nate Sochocki struck for two hits.
Evart needed to sweep the pair from the Aggies to take over first place in the Highland standings but the visitors held off a late rally in game two to salvage the split.
"We didn't get anything going with the bats until the fifth inning and then we could only score once," Johnson said.
Brayden Cass and Johnson shared the pitching duties in the second game with Cass taking the loss. He went 3.1 innings and allowed the three Aggie runs on just two hits but with four walks. Johnson went the rest of the way, pitching out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth and keeping the Aggies off the board in he fifth and sixth. He walked three and struck out two.
Sochocki had Evart's only two hits in game two and scored the only run when Haidyn Simmer bunted and was safe on an overthrow.
Evart plays at Reed City on Thursday.
Bulldogs sweep Buckley
BUCKLEY -- Mesick took a pair of convincing wins at Buckley on Tuesday, 23-0 and 30-2.
"We stung the ball hard up and down the lineup," said Mesick coach Tim Parrish. "Hopefully this bodes well for us heading into districts."
Brad Smith, Evan Brown and Ashton Simerson combined for a no-hitter over four innings in the opener, with Smith going the first two innings and Brown and Simerson each pitching one scoreless frame.
Carter Simmer smoked the ball, going 4-for-5 with a triple and 7 RBIs. Cole Spencer went 3-for-3 with a double, 2 RBIs and 6 stolen bases. Ben Parrish went 2-for-2 with a double, 2 RBIs and 3 steals and Caleb Linna lined two doubles with 3 stolen bases.
Simmer was the winning pitcher in game two, going the first two innings. Ben Parrish finished up on the hill.
Gabe Parrish pounded four hits, including a long 3-run home run and a double. Simmer stroked three more hits with 4 more RBIs, giving him 11 in the two games, and he stole 4 more bases. Spencer smacked a double and triple and knocked in five. Ben Parrish belted two hits with two RBIs and Linna laced four more hits with an RBI.
Warriors score first win
FIFE LAKE — Forest Area picked up its first wins of the season, beating Wolverine 23-3 and 18-1.
Cameron Patton got the win in the opener.
At the plate, Patton had a hit and an RBI; Josh Saylor two hits and three RBIs; Levi Diamond two hits; Dylan Dennis two hits and three RBIs; Chris Mathia three hits and five RBIs; Makhi Marsh a hit and an RBI; and Landon McGee a hit and two RBIs.
Marsh got the win in game two.
At the plate, Dominic Hart had a hit and an RBI; Saylor two hits and four RBIs; Diamond two hits and an RBI; Dennis two hits and an RBI; Jeff Chase a hit and an RBI; and Latrell Kimbrew a hit and an RBI.
Forest Area hosts Lake City on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Rangers sweep Trojans
LAKE CITY — Manton secured a pair of Highland Conference victories at Lake City on Tuesday, 14-4 and 12-2.
“We came out and really hit the ball well,‘ said Manton coach Angie Taylor, commending third baseman Aysia Taylor, shortstop Megan Moffit and centerfielder Sam Powers for stinging the ball consistently in the two games.
“We’ve won three in a row now and hopefully we can keep it up,‘ she added.
Shelby Bundy went the distance in game one for the Rangers, allowing one earned run and six hits with four K’s.
Ashley Bredahl belted three hits while Moffit smacked two, including a two-run triple to right. Taylor and Powers each poked two hits with two RBIs and junior catcher Autumn Sackett stroked an RBI hit and scored three. She also took a pretty relay throw from Taylor and tagged out Lake City’s Kaylee Keenan trying to score from second on a bang-bang play at the plate in the bottom of the fourth.
Keenan cracked a double for the Trojans in the opener and third baseman Helen Brown hammered out two hits. Morgan Rogers ripped an RBI hit. Mya Miller and Nicole Adams each muscled out a hit.
Noelle Nyquist started and earned the win the game two for the Rangers, pitching into the third inning and allowing four hits and four earned runs. Alyson Geary relieved effectively, pitching 3.1 innings and permitting two hits and no runs.
Powers and Taylor each poked two hits to fuel the attack and Taylor drove in three. Sackett singled and scored four times. Morgan Shepler and Geary each singled and scored twice.
Lake City second baseman Tarrin Miller tagged two hits and knocked in three of the Trojan runs.
Rosco sweeps PR
ROSCOMMON — Roscommon swept a pair from Pine River, 4-3 in eight innings and 3-1, in Highland play.
"We had our chances to win but just could not get the big hit," Pine River coac Mike Nelson said. "We played extremely well and I am proud of the girls."
Emma Whitley took the loss in the opener, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out six.
Alaina Nichols had a double and an RBI while Whitley doubled and Madison Smith added a hit.
Amanda Hill took the loss in game two, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out six.
Hill helped herself at the plate with two hits, including a triple, while Carly Snyder doubled in two runs. Whitley and CorNesha Holmes had a hit apiece.
Pine River hosts Farwell on Tuesday.
