LAKE CITY – Pine River earned a sweep of the Highland Conference double-dual meet at Lake City on Tuesday.
On the girls’ side, the Bucks edged Lake City 86.5 to 67.5 and outscored Evart 91-47 while Lake City beat Evart 79-72.
Kendra Montague and Hailey Wanstead were big scorers for the Bucks. Montague sprinted to first in the 100 dash (13.30) and 200 dash (27.20) and teamed with Sydney Edstrom, Ellie Rigling and Lynnesia Belvin for first in the 800 relay (1:57.31) and the 1600 relay (4:32.86).
Wanstead won the 800 run (2:44.10), the 1600 run (6:14.33) and the 3200 run (13:10.67) and joined with Jersey Johnson, Edstrom and Rigling to take the 3200 relay (11:31.72).
Edstrom also claimed first in the 400 dash (1:04.20). Lorean Yeomans secured first in the discus (86-5).
Rylee Cohoon was victorious in both the 100 hurdles (18.50) and 300 hurdles (50.45) for Lake City and Kiersten West scored team points in four events, winning the pole vault (6-6.25), taking second in the high jump (4-0.25) and placing in the top five in both hurdles.
The 400 relay foursome of Cohoon, Jordan Fox, Taylor Root and Maria McDermott took first (54.34).
“The 400 relay continues to bring down their time,‘ noted Lake City coach Sara Colecchio.
For Evart, senior Kara Henry cleared 5 feet to win the high jump and senior Mackenzi VanBuren reached 15 feet, 3.25 inches to win the long jump. McKenzy McKay claimed first in the shot put (28-8) for the Wildcats.
On the boys’ side, Pine River outscored Lake City 98-62 and Evart 100-43. Lake City defeated Evart 100-53.
The Bucks were superior in the distance and middle-distance events. Logan Churchill won the 800 run (2:21.50), the 1600 run (4:27.80) and the 3200 run (12:20.26) and teamed with Phil Rigling, Isaiah Dennis and Jayce Methner for first in the 3200 relay (10:24.06).
Methner and Rigling, after giving Pine River a 1-2-3 sweep in both the 800 and 1600 races, teamed with Wyatt Underhill and Kyle Root to take first in the 1600 relay (3:54.29).
Root also claimed first in the 110 hurdles (18.95) and the 300 hurdles (53.12) and
Dennis claimed first in the 200 dash (24.70) and the 400 dash (55.80).
Lake City sophomore Dayne Blair topped the field in the 100 dash (11.42) and teamed with Christian Park, Devin Jorgensen and Connery Urie to take first in the 400 relay (47.40).
Lake City also fared well in the field events, noted coach Nate Nederhood.
Senior Justin Rosekrans registered the first-place distance in both the shot put (36-5) and discus (121-4). Eyn Noren was runner-up in the long jump with a personal-best distance of 18 feet, 5.75 inches, and the Trojans swept the pole vault, taking the top four spots: Caleb Doe (11-6), Connery Urie (10-6), Marcus Booms (10-0) and Kyle Doe (8-0).
For Evart, Bryant Calderon captured first in the long jump (19-4.25) and joined with Marcel White, Dakobe White and Kamden Darling for first in the 800 relay (1:40.21).
Darling also earned first in the high jump (5-10) for the Wildcats.
