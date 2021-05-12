LAKE CITY – Lake City dropped a pair of Highland Conference softball games to visiting Roscommon on Tuesday, 5-0 and 10-8.
After not generating a run in the opener the Trojans rallied to make things interesting in the nightcap, coming from behind twice to pull close on the scoreboard.
In the fourth inning, senior Nicole Adams’ laser line drive soared all the way to the fence for an RBI triple to fuel a four-run uprising and trim the deficit to 6-4. First baseman Payton Hogan had an RBI single in the frame and Kiley Cunningham had an RBI hit as well. Mya Miller beat out an infield hit and scored.
Cunningham cracked three hits with three RBIs, including a home run, while Adams and Hogan each had two hits along with Mya Miller. Defensively, rightfielder Kara McGiness made a nice running catch of a looping drive in game two to prevent runs from scoring.
Senior Morgan Rogers was in the circle for Lake City in both games. She struck out five in the opener and three in the nightcap.
Cunningham drilled a triple and single for Lake City in the opener.
"We had our opportunities in game one but kept leaving girls on the bases," said Lake City coach Nicole Read. "Morgan pitched a great game."
Lake City (5-12) travels to Frankfort on Friday.
