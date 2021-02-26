EVART – Lake City coach Brad Besko made a few adjustments at halftime designed to get the Trojans better looks at the basket against Evart’s tight zone defense. The strategy worked well as the visiting Trojans broke open a close game on the way to a 47-34 victory.
“Give Evart credit; they played really hard and they came back on us in the fourth quarter,‘ Besko said. “Their zone was forcing a lot of outside shots that weren’t falling in the first half so we were looking to get better ball movement and create better scoring chances in the third quarter and we did that and we were able to extend the lead.‘
Lake City led 20-12 at the half and extended the lead to 35-20 after three quarters. A drive from senior Andrew VanderTuig early in the fourth quarter increased the lead to 39-21 with six minutes left.
Evart rallied behind the hot hand of junior Haidyn Simmer to trim the deficit to single digits, 43-32, with three minutes to go but that was as close as it got as the Trojans made some free throws down the stretch.
“I liked the fight I saw in our kids,‘ said Evart coach Kris Morgan. “We haven’t won a game yet but the kids are playing hard and we’re getting closer. Haidyn hit some big buckets for us in the fourth quarter and Brayden (Cass) did a good job of ball-hawking. We’re still pretty young but we’re getting better.‘
Lake City sophomore guard Grayson Elmquist led with 15 points, including 12 unanswered points in a four-and-a-half minute span from the final minutes of the second quarter and the first two minutes of the fourth quarter that enabled the visiting Trojans to go from a 12-11 deficit to a 23-12 lead.
Ellian Schichtel struck for eight with 12 rebounds while VanderTuig tallied seven with eight boards, Bradley Seger scored seven with two steals, and Oakley Barger had six with two rebounds. Besko also credited Gabe Ardis with a strong effort defensively guarding Evart’s point guards.
Simmer hit a game-high 20 points, including three treys in a 90-second span in the fourth quarter. Cass canned four with four steals and Gabe Sochocki scored five.
* The Evart JV improved to 6-1 with 51-29 victory led by Dakobe White’s 12 points. Tyler Atkins tallied eight for Lake City.
Evart (0-7) travels to McBain on Tuesday and Lake City (3-3) travels to Pine River.
