By Mike Dunn
LAKE CITY – At halftime, Lake City senior Tyler McGiness was named the 2019 homecoming king, joining queen Angelica Hall.
With 33 seconds left in regulation and his team trailing McBain by a point in a critical Highland Conference showdown, McGiness brought in a pass from QB Hunter Bisballe at the 2-yard line and raced into the end zone to score the game-winning touchdown in a tense 21-15 Trojan victory.
“I’m still processing it,‘ a smiling McGiness said amid the postgame celebration when asked how it felt to be the king and one of the team heroes on the same night.
“Any time you can beat McBain it’s a huge win. They’re a really good team and they always play hard. We knew what we had to do on that last drive and we carried it out. We didn’t have any panic in the huddle.‘
Lake City (2-2, 2-1) trailed 15-14 with 2:50 showing on the clock when it started the final drive at its own 20-yard line. The Trojans made several key plays during the 13-play march, including a 42-yard connection between Bisballe, who was often forced out of the pocket by the fierce Rambler rush, and Taylor Butkovich to bring the ball into Rambler territory.
On fourth-and-1 from the 29, Bisballe called his own number and managed to extend the ball forward just enough to gain the first down, literally by inches.
After an untimely holding call pushed the Trojans back to a third-and-26 situation at McBain’s 26-yard line, Bisballe lofted a pass perfectly down the sidelines to senior Jack Pedlar, who managed to leap between two Rambler defenders and bring the ball in at the 6.
On fourth down from the 6, Bisballe had solid protection before finding McGiness breaking free to the outside. The senior corralled the ball and cross the goal-line, setting off a spontaneous celebration among the overflowing Lake City supporters on homecoming night.
“This was the win we needed to finally get us going,‘ Lake City coach Kyle Smith said.
“The seniors showed great leadership on the field and on the sidelines throughout the game and especially at the end after we got behind. Hunter kept his cool in the pocket on that last drive and we made the plays we had to make. This is a great win against a very good team.‘
Lake City not only got to hoist the Sentinel Traveling Gridiron Trophy and display at the school for another year but, more importantly, kept itself in the thick of the hunt for the Highland title again and gave its playoff hopes a boost with the come-from-behind win.
For McBain (1-3, 1-2), it was another close, painful defeat and forces the Ramblers’ backs to the wall.
“You gotta finish,‘ said McBain coach Pat Maloney.
“We got the lead in the fourth quarter and we couldn’t keep them out of the end zone when we needed to. We played a lot better overall tonight as a team but this was similar to last week (an 8-6 loss to Houghton Lake). We didn’t finish drives when we had chances earlier in the game and it came back to haunt us.‘
Lake City broke a 7-7 halftime tie on the initial drive of the third quarter when Bisballe hooked up with McGiness on a crossing route for 17 yards. McGiness’s 59-yard kickoff return set the stage for the go-ahead score and Carlos Hernandez’s point-after made it 14-7.
McBain inherited excellent field position midway through the fourth quarter when the Trojans attempted a fake punt from their own 20-yard line. It appeared at first as if Butkovich the punter would make the needed yardage but the Ramblers’ Trevor Bode was able to chase him out of bounds short of the first-down marker.
Two plays later, Gavin Sieland sliced through the blocks of Drew Vana and Kagan Yaklin to score from 8 yards. The Ramblers made the two-point conversion when Brown deftly faked into the line and found Sieland in the back of the end, giving McBain a 15-14 lead with 6:26 remaining.
As it turned out, Lake City had just enough time to come back and salvage the win at home.
“This is awesome!‘ said Lake City senior Ben Marion, who grabbed four passes for 35 yards and had four tackles with a sack.
“We got together in the huddle on that last drive and told each other we were gonna do it. We all believe in each other. There was never any doubt in our hearts.‘
Bisballe hit on 25 of 36 air strikes for 240 yards and the two TDs to McGiness, who grabbed eight passes altogether for 113 yards. Pedlar was Lake City’s leading ground gainer with 30 yards on 12 carries and he scored the Trojans’ first-half TD. He also caught two passes for 39 yards including the leaping catch that set up the game-winning score.
Brown was outstanding for the Ramblers behind center, hitting 17 of 27 for 288 yards and the 6-foot-5 Barton latched onto 12 of those for 160 yards. Included in that was a 50-yarder in the first quarter that Barton alertly turned into a TD when he lateraled the ball to the trailing Sieland who raced the final 20 yards to compete a 70-yard tally.
Defensively for Lake City, Andrew VanderTuig had eight takedowns with two sacks and Fernando Pena made six stops. Devin Jorgensen also recorded a sack and McGiness had a pick.
Owen Bontekoe and McGillis each made eight stops for the Ramblers and McGillis also recovered a fumble.
