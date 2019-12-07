By Mike Dunn
LAKE CITY – The Lake City girls basketball team opened Highland Conference play on a positive note Friday in front of an appreciative home crowd, earning a 52-22 decision over Evart.
The Trojans (2-0, 1-0) led from the outset, gradually pulling away from a Wildcat team that battled hard but could not match Lake City’s height or firepower.
“It was another nice team win for us,‘ said Lake City coach Bill Tisron, who guided the Trojans to the state semifinals last year.
“We got contributions from everyone tonight, especially on defense. We did not give them much in the paint all game long.‘
It was 6-foot-2 senior post Rylie Bisballe doing most of the damage offensively for Lake City, putting up a game-high 24 points, including 6-for-6 from the stripe, to go with eight rebounds and five steals.
Evart coach Matt Tiedt acknowledged afterward that Bisballe created match-up challenges for his team.
“She’s just at another level,‘ Tiedt said. “She’s so hard to stop. She calls for the ball and then when she gets it, she puts it in.‘
Tiedt said Lake City was very solid as a team, as expected.
“The effort was there on our part but we couldn’t get much of anything going offensively. We created some scoring chances early but as the game went along it was harder to generate open shots. We’ll get better and hopefully give them a better game the next time around at our place.‘
Lake City led 14-6, 30-10 and 41-16 at the quarter breaks.
Olivia Bellows (14) joined Bisballe in double digits and also secured four steals. Tisron commended the efforts of sophomore guards Jessica Allen and Josie Seger, who were brought up from the JV to bolster the roster with sophomore starter Chloe Bisballe temporarily sidelined.
“Jessica and Josie hustled and played really well defensively and so did (freshman) Emma Nickerson,‘ Tisron said. “Those three are new to the varsity and fit in really well tonight.‘
Senior Kelci Elder paced Evart with eight points and junior Kara Henry hit for six.
The Evart JV remained unbeaten with a 40-38 victory as Skyler Baumgardner and Addysen Gray hit for 17 and 15 points, respectively.
Lake City plays host to Manistee on Tuesday. Evart plays host to Manton on Thursday.
