LC's Ball to play football for Michigan Tech

LAKE CITY — The visit to Michigan Tech in January felt as comfortable as a hand in a glove to Lake City’s outstanding two-way football lineman Rowland Ball and brought an abrupt end to Ball’s dilemma about where to continue his gridiron career starting in the fall.
“The stress all melted away after my visit there,” Rowland said with a chuckle this week.
“I knew Michigan Tech was where I wanted to go. I didn’t have any doubts or questions about it. It was just a huge relief and it felt really good.”
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Ball, a mobile wrecking ball as a two-way starter on the line for the Trojans and coach Kyle Smith the past two-and-a-half seasons on the varsity, signed his letter-of-intent to play for Tech on Friday, Feb. 24, with parents Sam and Rachel and younger brother Leland by his side.
Ball had received interest from different college programs and had narrowed his choices down to a few schools but was still having a difficult time determining which would be the best fit.
Until he crossed the Mackinac Bridge and paid the visit to Michigan Tech.
“Everything went great during the visit,” he said.
“I liked the atmosphere there and the campus and really enjoyed meeting the coaches and some of my future teammates.
“I want to go into construction management and that’s one of the majors they offer there.
“The lady in charge of that gave me a lot of time and explained how their program operates and how it provides good opportunities for employment after college. Everything just fit together.”
Another major factor in Rowland’s decision was that his three older cousins, Lake City graduates Drew, Lucas and Ben Marion, all chose to play football at Michigan Tech.
Drew and Lucas have completed their careers at Tech and have graduated but Ben is currently a defensive lineman for Tech going into his junior season.
“I spoke to Ben while I was there and he told me he thought I would fit in really well up there,” Rowland said. “There’s more of a small-town vibe up there than at most college campuses. Ben and I talked about that and I really liked that aspect of it. And the thought of being a teammate with my cousin was very appealing too.”
Ball was originally recruited to play defense for the Huskies but after his visit in January it looks like he will be playing guard or tackle for Tech.
“The offensive line coach talked to me and saw I was bigger than when he last saw me at camp (over the summer) and he told me he would like me to play for him,” Ball said.
“I was open to either defense or offense and just said to him the O-line sounds great. He said I would initially play guard but possibly move to tackle later.”
For now, Ball is just very pleased to have made the decision and looking forward to the challenges ahead as part of the NCAA Division II Michigan Tech program.
“You could always see the potential that was there with Rowland and he lived up to it more and more the past two years as he grew bigger and got stronger,” Coach Smith said.
“Rowland has a lot of grit and definitely showed that. He played through injury and never missed a practice, a rep, or a down unless he was forced to come out. We ran behind him as much as we could the last two seasons and he paved the way for our backs. He’s going to be awfully hard to replace.”
Smith ranks Ball among the best linemen he’s coached and believes he will blossom at Tech.
“I wish Rowland the very best at Tech,” he said.
“His formula with us was simple: Do your job, beat the guy up in front you on every snap, then rinse and repeat. He has a huge upside as a lineman and the kind of tenacity to do well in football and in whatever future endeavors he pursues.”
Ball is currently competing for the Lake City powerlifting team coached by his dad Sam along with assistant coach Joe Chowhan.
Ball is among four Lake City lifters who have qualified in their weight class to compete in the state meet at Adrian on Saturday.
Ball’s achievements this season have also made him a potential qualifier for the national powerlifting meet at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
