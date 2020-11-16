LC's Bellows to play for Hope College

By Mike Dunn
LAKE CITY – Olivia Bellows’ first contact with Hope College came while the Lake City girls basketball team was participating in a camp at Grand Valley University during the summer of 2019. One of the Hope coaches spoke with Bellows, the Trojans' starting shooting guard, and expressed interest.
That brief encounter put Hope College on the radar for Olivia but she put the idea of playing for perennially strong Flying Dutchmen women’s hoops program on the back burner at the time. That fall, however, Bellows made an official visit to the Holland campus and really liked what she saw there and what she experienced, spending time with the coaching staff, including head coach Brian Morehouse and her daughter Meg, the team’s point guard, and getting to know some of the players who will be her future teammates.
That visit was ultimately enough to convince Bellows that Hope would be a good landing spot for her, both athletically and academically.
On Friday afternoon, she made it official, signing her letter-of-intent in the high school gym, flanked by her parents Todd and Chick with Lake City coach Bill Tisron and assistant coach Katie Richardson looking on along with other family members, coaches and Trojan teammates.
“I’m really excited about going to Hope,‘ Bellows said shortly before putting her signature on the line. “I loved the campus and the coaches and I love the winning atmosphere there. I wanted to go to a program with a winning tradition where I knew the coaches would push me to do my best.‘
Bellows is joining a program that hasn’t lost a game since the 2018-19 season. The Dutchmen posted a 29-0 record last year, including a 16-0 mark while winning the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Association championship, before the COVID pandemic forced the season to a sudden halt.
Bellows, who is noted for her floor vision, quickness and ball-handling abilities, has been Lake City’s starting shooting guard since joining the varsity as a freshman prior to the 2017-18 season. At Hope, though, she will likely be moved to point guard, a challenge which she is anticipating.
“I’ll do whatever they’d like me to do,‘ she said. “It’ll take some adjusting but I’m happy they have that kind of confidence in me and I’m looking forward to it.‘
Bellows has shined during her varsity prep career with the Trojans, helping the team post a 57-10 record including a berth in the MHSAA Division 3 semifinals during her sophomore season. She is closing in on 1,000 career points after averaging 11.5 points per game in her first three seasons in addition to 4 rebounds and 2 steals. Her 94 3-pointers is second most in school history behind Makayla Ardis (107).
Bellows thanked Tisron, Richardson, Bob Currier and all the Lake City coaches and her summer league coaches, too, and some family members for working with her over the years and continuing to push and motivate her to polish and upgrade her skills.
Tisron believes Bellows will fit in well at Hope with her skill set at guard and her desire to win. “The big thing with Olivia is her work ethic,‘ he said. “She’s just relentless at doing things to improve her game and she’s made noticeable strides for us every year in every facet of her game. Plus she’s super competitive and hates to lose.‘
Paul Seeley, who has coached Bellows in summer league games for Cadillac each year since she was in the seventh grade, said her quickness and her basketball IQ will serve her well at the next level.
“She comes to play,‘ Seeley noted. “When she’s on the floor, she’s all business.‘
Bellows said another factor in her decision to attend Hope was the school’s nursing program. She is planning to be a nurse and possibly pursue becoming a nurse practitioner.
