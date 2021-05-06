LAKE CITY — Lake City senior Logan McLeod developed her love for horses and competing in rodeo events growing up in the area and hanging out with cousin Madelynn McLeod, who is a few years older.
The lively atmosphere of the stables and the thrill of riding and competing at the shows staged by Steve Vanderweide at Six Sisters Ranch in Arlene made a huge impression on Logan at a young age. At first, she just watched Madelynn in action. By the age of 12, though, Logan was riding and competing on her first horse Ruby, a chestnut-colored Arabian quarterhorse, and having the time of her life.
Logan received her first riding lessons from Madelynn and took to it quickly and naturally. She did pretty well in different rodeo events including barrel racing but found her niche competing in the goat tying event, and that became her passion.
Fast forward to Wednesday afternoon in the Lake City High School gym. Logan, now 18 and a senior at Lake City, signed her letter of intent to compete as a rodeo athlete for Frank Phillips College in Borger, Texas. She will compete in goat-tying and breakaway roping for the school and, needless to say, she’s excited to see what the future will bring.
“This is a dream come true,‘ Logan said after signing flanked by parents Craig and Tonya of Lake City with her three younger siblings and cousin Madelynn looking on along with other rodeo friends and classmates.
Logan’s journey to Texas started with the local shows in Arlene and grew from there. Through the Maciborski family, longtime friends of the McLeods, Logan started competing in the Michigan chapter of the National Little Britches Rodeo Association and took part in NLBRA shows in Bellevue, Ovid and Reed City in addition to the shows in Arlene.
Her skills in the goat-tying event – in which the contestant rides to a tethered goat, catches and throws the animal and ties any three legs together for at least 6 seconds – kept improving and her times kept getting faster.
A few years ago, NLBRA announcer Ed Friese fatefully introduced Logan to Kaylee Moyer, who conducts goat-tying clinics across the country and also serves as the rodeo coach at Frank Phillips College. Logan and Kaylee subsequently began a correspondence, with Logan often sending videos of herself competing to Kaylee to receive critiques and instruction. Logan also attended one of Kaylee’s clinics in Indiana last year.
Logan and Kaylee hooked up again in July of 2020 at the Little Britches National Rodeo Finals at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma where Logan competed for the second straight year in goat tying, barrel racing and trail course events.
Kaylee called not long after nationals and offered Logan the opportunity to come to Frank Phillips College in Texas and continue to compete in rodeos at the next level.
“At first I wasn’t sure if I was good enough since I’ve only been doing this four or five years and some of the others have been doing it a lot longer but coach gave me a lot of confidence,‘ Logan said.
“She told me she likes my drive and natural instincts.‘
Logan and her family visited the campus and it only confirmed in Logan’s mind this was the right move for her. And so she will be relocating to Borger, Texas, in August and beginning a new adventure as a college rodeo athlete and a college student. She plans to major in animal science initially with the goal of being an animal nutritionist.
“I’m super excited,‘ she said following her signing on Wednesday. “I feel a lot more comfortable now after getting to know a lot of the team and seeing the facilities. It’s all super-nice down there. The horses are on campus with us and you can walk down to see them. All the horses have runs and turn-out pens. We have practice every day.‘
The Plainsmen compete in rodeos in the home arena and across the southwest starting in September and extending until late April, so it will be a busy schedule.
Logan knows she'll be doing what she loves, however, and she's very much looking forward to the challenge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.