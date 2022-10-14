MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian dropped a tough one, falling to Beal City 32-30, 25-15, 25-23 in a Highland Conference match.
“This team worked so hard and had incredible hustle on the floor throughout the match,” NMC coach Anna Veldkink said. “Seniors Paige Ebels and Mabel Yount were the leaders in kills tonight. They both showed grit and determination at the net and never gave up.”
Ebels had 14 kills and Mabel Yount had eight. Jada VanNoord had two aces and Kate Shaarda one while Shaarda also dished out 27 assists.
Emma Tossey and Ebels each had a block while Ebels had nine digs and Alaina Rozeveld had seven.
NMC (19-5 overall, 3-3 Highland) is at the McBain Fall Classic on Saturday.
MANTON — Manton scored a 25-21, 25-10, 25-9 win over Evart in a Highland match.
“Tonight was our last home match and it was nice to see the girls enjoy playing a game they love in front of people they love,” Manton coach Nicki Helsel said.
“They played with more energy and enthusiasm. Their play was smooth and aggressive.”
“Evart was very scrappy on defense and made our offense get creative with their shots.”
Abby Potter had six digs; Ashley Bredahl 10 digs, a kill, three aces and 44 assists; Adriana Sackett eight kills, an ace and 35 digs; Bridgette Collins four digs; Emma Ruppert 10 digs; and Genevieve Alexander two digs and an asssist.
Lauren Wilder had 10 digs, 17 kills and a block; Leah Helsel eight digs, 18 kills, three aces, three blocks and an assist; Madison Schnitker two digs; Morgan Shepler six kills, three aces and eight digs; and Makayla Gowell two digs.
Manton (33-4-4, 6-1) is at Bath on Saturday.
LEROY — Pine River beat Roscommon 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 in a Highland match.
“Tonight was senior night, we started the evening honoring our six seniors and we were able to have all six together on the floor the majority of the night,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said.
“They all worked super hard, played aggressive and worked as one for the win. This proves that if they have the right mindset anything is possible. We look forward to building on this for the remainder of the season.”
Pine River is at Farwell on Saturday.
TRAVERSE CITY — Lake City dropped a close 23-25, 25-19, 25-17, 22-25, 15-7 decision to Traverse City St. Francis in a non-league match.
“Not the ending we wanted but the improvement we needed,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said.
“I thought my girls gave everything they had in our up-and-down play.
“We could have put our heads down and gave up after losing two in a row but we fought back to go five.
“We now know what we need to fix.
“I am so happy with the improvement on touches and blocks in the front row. Not all went our way but we increased the amount we had.”
Alie Bisballe had three digs, four blocks and nine kills; Mackenize Bisballe 12 digs, 17 assists, eight blocks and seven kills; Emily Urie 20 digs, an assist, two blocks and 100 percent serving; Kaylee Keenan 25 digs and an ace on 100 percent serving; Helen Brown 10 digs, an assist, three blocks and two kills; and Haylee Parniske 16 digs and two blocks.
Kasey Keenan had eight kills, two blocks, two kills and two aces on 14 of 14 serving; Hannah Hern a dig; and Zoe Butkovich four digs, an assist, two blocks and six kills.
Lake City is at a quad in Reese on Monday.
FRANKFORT — Mesick dropped a 20-25, 25-10, 28-26, 25-15 decision to Frankfort in a non-league match.
“We had some great plays and good effort from everyone,” Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. “We were hitting well but just couldn’t get the kills.
“Our serve-receive struggled tonight but it was the type of play that we need to keep challenging us to improve.”
Kelsey Quiggin had six aces, two assists, eight kills and 17 digs; Celeste Hallett an ace, 10 assists, a kill and eight digs; Rebecca McCree three blocks, two aces, five kills and six digs; Kylie Sexton an ace and a kill; Emma Shermak an ace, a kill and five digs; Jazmyn Mills 11 digs; Maddy Spoor two aces and four assists; and Kayla Greene six digs.
LAKEVIEW — Pine River saw its season come to an end with a 4-0 loss to host Lakeview in a Division 4 district contest.
The game was scoreless at halftime before the Wildcats got loose later in the second half.
“Our defense did a great job denying them shooting opportunities and shutting them down,” Pine River coach Dave Fisher said.
The Bucks had chances in the final 13 minutes of play but couldn’t find the back of the net.
Daniel Leydet had 13 saves in goal for Pine River and Kate Mitchell had two.
Pine River finishes at 3-14-2 overall while Lakeview hosts Buckley in a district semifinal contest Monday.
ALPENA — Cadillac saw its season come to an end with an 8-0 loss to Alpena in a Division 2 district contest.
The Wildcats led 6-0 at halftime en route to the win.
Cadillac finishes at 1-16-1 while the Wildcats (13-5-3) advance to face Bay City Western on Tuesday.
MANISTEE — Reed City’s boys took first in the annual Chris Grabowski Memorial Invitational in Manistee.
The Coyotes totaled 39 points while Ludington was second at 87, Mason County Eastern third at 92 and Lake City sixth at 170.
Reed City swept the top three spots at August Rohde was first at 17:16, Anthony Kiaunis second at 17:26 and Ryan Allen third at 17:29. Ty Kailing took 10th at 18:17 and Aaron Allen 27th at 19:21.
“The boys are really excelling and coming into their own,” Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. “Gus, Anthony and Ryan finished 1-2-3 against really good competition. Those boys push each other. Ty is a very strong number four. Having four in the top 10 makes for a pretty good team score.
“Aaron Allen, Paul Saladin and Mason Dozier make for a pretty strong scoring team. It’s a challenging course with a lot of hills that we were able to capitalize on.”
For Lake City, Paxton Hall took 12th in 18:21, Enzo Gagliardi Ramalho 18th in 18:41, Caiden Helsel 28th in 19:24, Peter Maddox 52nd in 20:42 and Owen Butkovich 76th in 22:14.
For Manton, Logan Patrick took seventh in 18:02, Nolan Moffit 14th in 18:32, Robert Dykhouse 21st in 19:03 and Lucian Smith 59th in 21:03.
“With our third conference jamboree next Tuesday we played it safe and rested several runners,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said.
For Evart, Sawyer Fink took 100th in 25:03.
Ludington took first on the girls’ side with 39 points while Grand Traverse Academy was second at 100, Manistee third at 114, Manton fourth at 120, Reed City seventh at 134 and Lake City ninth at 228.
For the Rangers, Hadley Saylor took sixth in 21:27, Chloe Colton ninth in 21:52, Madison Morris 26th in 23:46, Alyssa Baker 39th in 24:54 and Tessa Ward 40th in 25:01.
For the Coyotes, Nora Smoes took seventh in 21:39, Clara Smoes 16th in 22:43, Carly Carlson 22nd in 23:15, Sahara Davis 44th in 25:25 and Makayla Watkins 45th in 25:27.
“The girls also ran well,” Saladin said.
“Only 20 points separated third through seventh place. We are getting better and closing the gap.
“Carly Carlson has a season record today. All upper-class girls are running stronger than last year. We are two weeks away from regionals and both the boys and the girls are prepping well. These next few weeks are going to be exciting.”
For the Trojans, Rylee Cohoon took 23rd in 23:25, Lily Fults 37th in 24:40, Anna Ponce 55th in 26:16, Perla Ramirez-Calixto 56th in 26:24 and Emma Roe 60th in 26:54.
