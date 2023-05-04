CADILLAC — Slowly but surely, they’ll get there.
A young Cadillac golf team that lost quite a bit of experience from last year’s Division 2 State Finals qualifying team, is still working on the growing pains in early May.
Mother Nature isn’t helping either with crappy weather.
The Vikings took sixth overall in their invitational Wednesday at the Cadillac Country Club, an event that doubled as a Big North Conference meet.
Traverse City Central took first at 303 while TC West was second at 308, Central’s JV third at 319 and Cadillac sixth at 355. The Vikings’ JV also took 13th at 441.
“We moved this tournament to May for better weather. Didn’t happen,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. “Our kids were resilient, though. Our best score of the year and being host, I got to play all of my players, so, as a program, they all were able to get valuable experience.
“It just takes a few tournaments before they start to feel comfortable.”
Noah Traviss paced the Vikings with an 81 while Connor Putman shot an 82, Ryan Lincoln 95 and Keegan McRoberts a 97.
“Connor and Noah both played very well being in the low 80s,” Bailey said. “I hope they will continue to improve and score even better. We have a lot of different types of players all making goals and trying to reach them. Little by little, we will get there by the end of the year.”
On the JV side, Kasen Dunn led the way with a 101 while Ethan Schwach also carded a 101. Triston Birgy shot a 106 and Keaston Johnson shot 110.
Cadillac is at the Gaylord Invitational on Friday.
Manton took third in the small-school Blue Division with a 425.
“The kids are getting used to the cold and windy conditions and I was proud of how hard they grinded each hole,” Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said.
Lincoln Hicks matched his career low with a 91 while Fabio Castro shot a 97, Abbie Potter 118 and Ava Traxler 119.
Manton is at the Terry Thompson Memorial Invitational Friday in Lake City.
ALPENA — Cadillac’s girls scored a win over Big North Conference foe Alpena in a dual meet Wednesday.
The Vikings won 106-26 on the girls’ side while Alpena won the boys’ meet 72-64.
Brooklynn Brown recorded a pair of firsts as she won the 1600-meter run in 5:26.27 and the 3200 in 11:40.84 while Hanah Johnson won the 100 dash in 12.99 seconds and Madisyn Lundquist the 200 dash in 27.36 seconds.
Ari Bryant won the 300 hurdles in 54.46 seconds, as well.
Makenzie Johns won the shot put at 34-feet, 8.25-inches and the discus at 111-0. Reina McMahon won the high jump at 4-6; Lundquist the pole vault at 9-6 and Olivia Cochrane the long jump at 13-8.
The foursome of Bryant, Mary-Claire Rodebaugh, Emily Anway and Madelyn Schamanek won the 400 relay in 55.05 seconds while Anway, Avery Meyer, Johnson and Lundquist won the 800 relay at 1:49.81. Ellie Cool, Regan Hill, Marisa Mazza and Brown won the 3200 relay in 10:39.33.
On the boys’ side, Caleb Richardson won the 400 dash in 56.00 seconds and JJ Mahan won the 800 at 2:17.86. Connor Anderson won the shot put at 47-3 and the discus at 141-7.25 while Will Castle won the high jump at 5-0 and Mason Freeman the pole vault at 10-3. Richardson also won the long jump at 18-9.5.
BRETHREN — Marion’s boys took first in the second West Michigan D League jamboree at Brethren.
The Eagles totaled 188.75 points while Mason County Eastern was second at 123, Pentwater third at 103.5 and Mesick fourth at 65.25.
Gavin Prielipp won the 200 dash in 24.19 seconds and the long jump at 20-0 while Mason Salisbury swept the 110 hurdles (17.37) and 300 hurdles (43.91). Braden Prielipp won the high jump at 6-4, Cole Meyer the pole vault at 10-0 and the discus at 119-3.5 while Weston Cox won the shot put at 41-10.25.
Salisbury, Braden Prielipp, Dru VanEpps and Gavin Prielipp won the 800 relay in 1:35.91 while Aaron Whitney, James Williams, VanEpps and Gavin Prielipp won the 400 relay in 48.54 seconds.
On the girls’ side, Brethren took first with 165 points while Marion was fourth at 83.5 and Mesick seventh at 32.
Harley Bear won the discus at 112-6 while the foursome of Bear, Aaliyah Welch, J’Lynn Schoonmaker and Lila Prielipp won the 400 relay in 57.46 seconds.
EVART — Evart cruised to a pair of Highland Conference softball wins, beating Houghton Lake 21-2 and 13-0.
Addy Gray got the win in the opener for the Wildcats, allowing two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out seven.
At the plate, Addy Gray had three hits and two RBIs; Kyrah Gray a triple and an RBI; Kate Gostlin a hit and an RBI; Ally Theunick a hit; Kiera Elder three hits, including two doubles, and five RBIs; Mattie Tiedt two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Riley Brigham a hit and an RBI; JoJo Tiedt three hits and four RBIs; Katelynn Duncan two hits and an RBI.
Kyrah Gray got the win in game two, allowing no runs on one hit and two walks while striking out 12.
At the plate, Addy Gray had three hits and three RBIs; Kyrah Gray two hits and two RBIs; Gostlin a two-run homer; Mattie Tiedt two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs; Brigham a hit and an RBI; and Brooklyn Decker a hit.
GAYLORD — Cadillac dropped a pair of games to powerhouse Gaylord, 15-0 and 18-0, in Big North Conference action.
The Blue Devils are ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the latest coaches’ poll.
Chloe Lijewski doubled for the Vikings’ only hit in game one while Marielle Boolman took the loss.
Cassie Jenema took the loss in game two and Cadillac was no-hit at the plate.
Cadillac hosts Petoskey on Tuesday.
MANTON — Manton dropped a pair of Highland games to Beal City, 21-2 and 16-6.
“We were able to get some good hits tonight against a good team but we need to keep working on our defense,” Manton coach Angie Taylor said.
Aliyah Geary took the loss in game one. At the plate, Morgan Shepler had a hit; Adri Sackett three hits, including a double; Genna Alexander a hit; Kadie Meyers a home run; and Karly Wurm a hit.
Maggie Powers took the loss in game two.
At the plate, Shepler had a hit; and Sackett a double, home run and five RBIs.
EVART — Evart cruised to a pair of Highland Conference baseball wins, beating Houghton Lake 6-0 and 17-3.
Riley Ransom got the win in the opener, allowing no runs on no hits and no walks while striking out four in four innings of work.
At the plate, Sean Jackson had a hit; Jake Ladd a hit; Michael Lodholtz two hits and two RBIs; and Lucas Johnson an RBI.
Logan Witbeck got the win in game two, allowing no runs on one hit and a walk while striking out six in 2.2 innings of work.
At the plate, Jackson had two hits and an RBI; Preston Wallace two hits and two RBIs; Lodholtz four hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs; Morgan two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Witbeck three hits, including two triples, and two RBIs; and Aidan Anderson a hit and an RBI.
Evart (12-5, 4-2) is at Manistee on Friday.
BIG RAPIDS — Northern Michigan Christian cruised to an 8-0 win over Big Rapids Crossroads in an NMSL contest.
“It was another fun night of soccer,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said.
“I am extremely pleased with the way our offense is attacking with pace and purpose.”
Jada VanNoord paced the Comets with two goals and an assist while Aria Cucinella also scored twice. Makala VanPolen had a goal and an assist while Lisa Stark and Paige Ebels each scored a goal. Alaina Rozeveld and Maria DeRuiter each had an assist.
Harper Tossey was in goal for the shutout.
NMC (9-1, 8-0) is at Clare on Friday.
KINGSLEY — Buckley dropped a 2-1 decision to Kingsley in a Northwest Conference contest.
The Stags led 2-0 at halftime before the Bears got on the board in the second half when Maddie Chilson scored her fourth goal of the season off an assist from Avalon Valentine.
Buckley outshot Kingsley 17-4 in the contest. Maddi Sladek had three saves for the Bears.
Buckley hosts Big Rapids Crossroads on Friday.
