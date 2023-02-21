CADILLAC — The sense of empowerment is something special.
For Keegan Gonzalez, Lilly Allen and Evelyn Barron, that feeling that you can do anything you set your mind to is pretty special, too.
All three Cadillac wrestlers competed in an MHSAA Girls Wrestling Individual Regional Sunday at home and while they didn’t advance to the state finals, the experience they’ve gained along the way is special.
It’s the second year the MHSAA has run a girls’ state tournament after participation has skyrocketed.
Gonzalez, the lone senior, loves the feeling she gets from the sport.
“Wrestling makes me feel empowered and feel like a strong woman,” she said. “It’s really hard but it’s something that I can use in all aspects of my life because it’s hard physically and mentally.”
Gonzalez was roped into it by Viking coach Paul Hanus after she was hanging around practice at Cadillac Junior High.
“I saw them practicing when I was a freshman and Coach Paul asked if I wanted to try it out for two weeks,” Gonzalez said.
“I did it and ever since then, I’ve stuck with it.”
Gonzalez went 7-7 this year and was happy to finish her career at home.
“I didn’t do so well (Sunday) but I had a lot of support from team and coaches,” she said. “I was happy to be able to finish here.”
Allen, a sophomore, won her first match Sunday morning at 110 pounds when she pinned Lawrence’s Leslie Reed just 16 seconds into the first period.
She was pinned in her next two matches, though, to be knocked out.
That win, though, is something special.
“You feel like you’re walking on air,” Allen said. “It’s amazing…it’s just you and that other person. When you walk off the mat to your team and coaches, it’s an amazing feeling.”
Allen thought about competing last year but took part in the school musical instead. This year, she chose wrestling and she’s happy she did.
“My dad and brothers used to wrestle,” Allen said. “I had a couple of friends who told me I should do it so I decided to give it a shot.
“It’s definitely a hard sport but you learn to love it.”
Allen finished the season at 10-8.
Barron is a sophomore, too, and came out for wrestling after someone on the team talked her into it.
“They said it would be fun and it would keep me busy,” she laughed. “They were right.”
Barron had a bye in the first round at 120 pounds Sunday and then pinned Hastings’ Calin Redman in 46 seconds before being pinned herself by Kalamazoo Central’s London Rabb in 4:14.
That knocked her into the consolation bracket where she was pinned by Kalamazoo Central’s Azaylin Lindsey-Allen in 2:28.
“I feel like I did well,” Barron said. “I felt like I’ve learned a lot about the sport, how bad everyone wants it and how bad you have to want it for yourself.”
Evart sophomore Alannah Bentley also competed Sunday in Cadillac at 130 pounds. She won by fall in the first round before losing her next two matches.
Manton had a pair of regional champions from the girls’ tournament Sunday at Grayling.
Kennedi Wahmhoff took first at 130 pounds, pinning Grand Rapids West Catholic’s Aniah Tan in 3:34 in the championship match while Makayla Gowell also took first 170 by beating Holland West Ottawa’s LeAnna Zavala 15-9 in the finals.
Also qualifying for the state finals March 3-4 at Ford Field in Detroit were Summer Cook (100) and Chloe Colton (110) as each took fourth.
“We sent five girls to regionals and four placed,” Manton coach Chad Weston said. “We are really happy with how they performed.
“It was awesome walking away with two regional champions.”
Pine River’s Lillian Pylman took second at 155 pounds to qualify for the state finals, as well.
