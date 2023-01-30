CADILLAC — You can only learn by going through it.
Otherwise, the lessons just aren’t as good.
Cadillac got a taste of a much different style as it beat Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 59-47 in the final game of the Jeff McDonald Memorial Showcase Saturday.
The event, named for the longtime Viking coach who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, brought together teams from northern Michigan against downstate squads for three games and proved to be quite popular.
For the Vikings, it was an even bigger deal as they’ve got designs on a long postseason run and to do that, they need to play against different styles of basketball.
Loy Norrix certainly qualified with a number of quick guards who made the passing game that much more difficult for Cadillac.
“That’s exactly why we were hoping to find someone to come up and do that,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “It’s different because it’s faster. The passes that are open against Gaylord or Alpena are not open against a Kalamazoo team or Grand Rapids Union just because they’re faster to the ball.
“I told our guys after the game that while the game was going on, I was really frustrated with the last five minutes but now that the game is over, I am really happy we went through it because we will be better for having to figure out how to play fast. We’re going to see a Ludington team (today) that is going to be fast and we’re going to need to handle it a bit better than we did the last five minutes here.”
For the most part, Saturday was a showcase of why Cadillac could be dangerous this season.
The Vikings’ size and length bothered the Knights who kept attacking the basket with quick moves but not a lot of those shots fell.
Cadillac led 19-7 after the first quarter and had a commanding 39-20 lead at halftime.
“Overall, I am super happy with our kids,” Benzenberg said. “I thought our first half was awesome but I would have liked us to guard the ball a little bit better in the second half.”
Loy Norrix made things more interesting in the second half, thanks in part of a number of unforced errors by Cadillac. The Vikings turned the ball over multiple times and let the Knights hang around.
Cadillac was up 42-33 going into the fourth quarter and while the lead was trimmed a little bit here and there, Loy Norrix never could mount a serious run.
Jaden Montague paced the Vikings with 17 points and three assists while Charlie Howell had a big day, too, with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Eli Main had 10 points while Gavin Goetz added seven assists and six rebounds.
Cadillac (11-1 overall) has a big one today at Ludington. The Orioles, a potential Division 2 district foe later this season, are 13-0 with big wins already over Petoskey and Traverse City Central last week in overtime.
Gaylord 47, Lake City 36
ST. IGNACE — While they didn’t get a win, they came back to play much better.
Lake City dropped the consolation game of the St. Ignace BC Pizza Classic Tournament to Gaylord, 47-36 on Saturday.
The loss came after the Trojans were humbled by the host Saints Friday night.
“We put together a much-improved effort on Saturday and I was very proud of the resiliency our team showed,” Lake City coach Brad Besko said. “Defensively, we were much better and offensively, we had good ball movement and created quite a few good shots.
“Our first and third quarters just hurt us as they went on a couple of big runs that we couldn’t quite answer.”
Brody Gothard paced Lake City with 14 points while James VanderBrook had nine and Jase Goodrich had seven. Corbin Bisballe scored three points and did a good job of handling the ball in both games, Besko said. Bisballe was named to the all-tournament team.
Lake City hosts Evart today.
