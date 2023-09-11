MANTON — Call it learning some lessons for a young team.
An up-and-down day left Manton as the runner-up in its own volleyball invitational Saturday with a 6-1 mark.
The Rangers beat Onekama (25-13, 26-24); beat Mason County Central (25-13, 25-21); beat Forest Area (25-22, 25-12); beat Mancelona (25-15, 25-14); and beat Frankfort (25-15, 25-12) in pool play.
They beat Forest Area 25-13, 25-17 in the semifinals before falling to Onekama 13-25, 25-23, 16-14 in the finals.
“We were able to skate by the round-robin portion of the day without dropping a set to any teams,” Manton coach Nicki Helsel said. “This might sound like something to be proud of but it was frustrating to watch. We are at the point in our season where we need to start upping our level of play and intensity but we showed a real resistance to doing that (Saturday).
“We played flat and refused to change as long as we were winning. In the finals, we sat at match point, watched three straight serve-receive aces go down on our side and then made two untimely errors on offense to watch Onekama take home the win. As hard as it was to experience, I truly believe losing that match was the best medicine for us. I think it will stick with them as a reminder of what happens when you take plays off and expect to win without having to work for it. My hope is that the girls don’t beat themselves up for it but reflect on their play, learn from their mistakes and come back with a chip on their shoulders and a desire to do better.”
Adriana Sackett had 13 aces, 30 kills, a block, three assists and 67 digs while Angela Porter had two kills, a block, an assist and two digs.
Aubrey Hiller had 14 aces, two kills, 65 assists and 23 digs while Ava Traxler had six aces, 14 kills, four blocks and 13 digs.
Genna Alexander had two kills, three blocks, six assists and four digs while Kelsey Harding dished out 59 assists, an ace, two kills and 15 digs. Lauren Wilder had eight aces, 30 kills, seven blocks, two assists and 51 digs while Mattie Lafreniere added 13 aces, 44 kills, 16 blocks, three assists and 45 digs.
Morgan Shepler had three aces, 33 kills, a block, two assists and 68 digs while Taylor Bigelow added two digs.
Manton (13-8 overall) is at Roscommon on Tuesday.
BIG RAPIDS — Reed City had a strong day as it won the Big Rapids Invitational.
The Coyotes beat Tri County 25-11, 25-10; beat Comstock Park 25-21, 25-12; and split with Morley Stanwood 25-23, 20-25. Reed City beat Big Rapids 25-21, 23-25, 15-7 in the semifinals and then the Mohawks 26-24, 25-22 in the finals.
“I thought we played really well throughout the day and played through some adversity,” Reed City coach Don Patterson said.
“We had a kid sprain an ankle against Big Rapids and couldn’t go on. Other kids stepped up.
“We served really well today and played very strong defensively. Offensively, we started to make some strides, as well.”
Kyleigh Weck had 15 aces, 44 kills and 60 digs while Kenzie Shoemaker had five aces, six kills, an assist and 52 digs.
Molly Bowman had four aces, 14 kills, two assists and 62 digs while Emma Johnston dished out 68 assists, 16 aces, 17 kills and 31 digs.
Kayla Montague had eight kills and 15 digs while Miyesha Baumgardner added 12 kills and 42 digs.
Reed City hosts Chippewa Hills on Tuesday.
TRAVERSE CITY — Lake City had a rough day, going 0-4 at the Traverse City Central Invitational against some strong competition.
The Trojans lost to TC Central 25-13, 23-25, 15-9; lost to Linden 25-16, 25-19; lost to Escanaba 25-18, 15-25, 15-11 and lost to Saginaw Heritage 20-25, 25-23, 16-14.
“Unfortunately our team did not show up as a team today but as a group of individual players,” Lake City coach Amber Vanderstow said. “It is hard to get anything going in a team sport when we can’t play cohesively together.
“However, our girls who come off the bench are the true leaders today. They tried to keep us positive at the worse of our play. It’s girls like that we appreciate so deeply as coaches. We have some rebuilding, learning and mentoring to do Monday before we see a tough Beal City team to start our conference play.”
The Trojans host the Aggies on Tuesday.
