CADILLAC — First, they had to figure out how to even hold the stick.
Then, how do you get that ball from one of the field to the other.
Add in the fact that no one — not even the organizer — had a clue what they were doing and things were pretty interesting.
And a lot of fun.
The Cadillac Girls Field Hockey program had its first gathering on June 10 with 20 high-school age girls learning the game on the fly.
The idea to do field hockey came from one local family that spends a lot of time in sports.
“My daughters Hadley (Hilt) and Clara (Brown) wanted to do something just for fun,” organizer Adam Hilt said. “We were talking about how high school sports are getting so demanding with year-round training and lots of expectations.
“They wanted something that no one around here does.”
Enter field hockey.
It’s a sport not sponsored by the Michigan High School Athletic Association and the few clubs that do exist for the sport are all downstate.
Stickhandlingpro.com says field hockey is most popular in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. In the United States, there is popularity in New England and the Mid-Atlantic states, as well.
The biggest reason for doing something that’s not readily available in this area?
There’s no pressure.
When no one knows what they’re doing, kids relax and just have fun.
“It allows the girls who aren’t the typical athlete to feel more inclined to try it,” Hilt said. “No one knows what they’re doing and there’s no intimidation factor.”
Hilt got together with Boon Sports Management — the group that runs the Wexford Civic Arena — and wrote a grant for sticks, jerseys and equipment for the girls.
They received a grant for nearly $1,400 freom the Cadillac Area Women’s Giving Circle in May, 2022 but ran out of time last spring to get together.
Hadley Hilt and Clara Brown, who will be seniors this fall at Cadillac High School, promoted the group around school as a way to have fun, learn about a sport and not feel pressured to succeed at it.
Their gathering on June 10 allowed for two teams and enough girls for a full-field game at the CASA fields. They started with an instructional period to learn some rules and how to use the equipment before scrimmaging.
“They were eating it up and laughing at each other,” Hilt said. “They had to learn how to hold the stick and how to move the ball across the field.
“They were really supporting each other and coaching each other up.”
Hilt said the plan is to do one more group gathering this summer and then a couple more after school starts in late August.
“It’s really based on the drive of the girls and how much they want to do,” he said. “We will let them steer the ship.
“We want to keep the pressure off and let them have fun.”
