Until COVID closed the Canadian border in 2020, each year, September meant a paddle and portage trip in Quetico Provincial Park. This year we missed again. Forest fires closed the park. Plan B was the Minnesota Border Waters Canoe Area. Then fire spread across the BWCA
closing it as well. Plan C would be a camping trip on South Manitou Island. Storms and high winds kept the ferry boat at the docks for most of a week. And that is how we ended up starting our vacation with Tim and Jennie Reaume at Leelanau State Park.
The park at the top of the Lower Peninsula is just a 1½ hour drive from Cadillac, yet Cyndy and I had never been there. Using Jim DuFresne’s The Trails of M-22 as our hiking guide we explored some nearby trails.
Leelanau State Park with just 51 sites and 3 rustic cabins is not huge, and park staff told me it’s filled most nights in the summer and during fall weekends. Make reservations months ahead I was was told. But the week after Labor Day, when we were there only about a dozen sites were occupied. Most campsites are within a stone’s throw of Lake Michigan.
For our first hike we drove just south of Leland, also known as “Fishtown”to the Whaleback Natural Area. From the parking lot we walked steadily uphill arriving at a platform on a bluff 300 feet above Lake Michigan. The view made the uphill walk worth it. Summer visitors will get a bonus as there is a patch of thimble berries next to the path. Isle Royale and the Keewanaw Peninsula are the only other places I’ve seen these plants. The berries, which taste like a blend of raspberry and strawberry, are delicious. The hike is listed as 1.6 miles.
About 2 ½ miles north of Leland is the Clay Cliffs Natural Area. Unlike the Whaleback, which was forested its entire route, Clay Cliffs is a blend of forest and meadows, known for producing a giant crop of trilliums in the spring. The 1½ mile hike takes you to an observation deck overlooking Lake Michigan. On the way back we got a panoramic look at Lake Leelanau.
A short distance north of the village of Northport is the Kehl Lake Natural Area. No up and downs on this 2.1 mile trail, just level walking beneath giant white pines and stretches of boardwalk over wetlands. At one end there is a pier and observation platform out over a wetland. We stood there looking at frogs scrambling through swampy land while watched by a blue heron.
The Lighthouse West Natural Area Trail, only1.3 miles in length, takes you along a steep bluff offering views of a wooded valley with glimpses of Lake Michigan as you make your way to a viewing deck overlooking the lake. DuFresne in his guidebook notes that this trail, along with much of the tip of the Leelanau Peninsula, is a haven for birders. In the spring and fall more than 100 species migrate through the area. While bird sightings were scarce, what we did find were bunches of ripe blackberries at the edge of the woods and tasty apples in the remnants of an old orchard.
The four trails mentioned in the preceding paragraphs are all maintained by the Leelanau Conservancy. The other pathway we explored, The Lake Michigan and Mud Lake Loop, a network of six miles of trails, is part of the Leelanau State Park even though it is four miles to the south of the campground. From the parking lot, it’s a mile to a sandy Lake Michigan beach on Cathead Bay, a better swimming option than the rocky shoreline of the campground. Farther down the trail there’s an observation deck looking toward Lake Michigan where we saw two eagles soaring overhead. At the north end of the route, signs point to a “Winter Sports Trail.” If you enter the trail off Purkiss Road, you’ll find 3 more miles of pathway that is groomed for skiers and fatbikers in the winter.
In recent years we’ve done most of our day hikes on the Arcadia Dunes and Sleeping Bear Lakeshore trail systems.
Had forest fires and high winds not thwarted our first sets of vacation plans for wilderness paddle trips and visits to the Manitou Islands, we might never have explored these wonderful, through often forgotten, pathways on the Leelanau Peninsula.
