LELAND — The Buckley boys basketball team lost to Leland Thursday, 85-52.
Buckley coach Jared Milarch said his team trailed Leland all night and didn't come into Thursday's game ready to play. He added that his team will adjust and continue to improve.
Buckley trailed 20-15 after the first quarter and 40-28 at the half. To start the fourth quarter, the Bears were down 60-43.
Kyle Kaczanowski paced Buckley with 19 points while Tyler Francisco had 13 and Kalen Wildfong 10.
Buckley (1-6) hosts Frankfort Tuesday.
