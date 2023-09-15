Leviathan? No. But a nighttime angler might encounter a terror-inducing salmon.

As the last shards of daylight left the sky and the shade enveloping the river morphed into darkness, I could see them — giant torpedo shapes that suddenly appeared on the gravel shoals.
They were chinook salmon, of course. And during the day, they had been clustered in the deep holes and out of sight — save for the ones occasionally rising to break the water’s surface. And the anglers fortunate enough to command the best holes would occasionally hook one of the huge fish.
The battle might take the lucky angler downstream from one of the favored positions, but another angler, often a member of the same angling party, would quickly occupy the spot vacated by the guy with the fish on his line.
Other anglers, those without the initiative to get to the river very early or without the effrontery to worm their way into a prime location generally went without a fish.
Location is important to the angler using a long rod to fish nymphs for salmon on Michigan’s rivers — and nymphing, albeit with egg patterns, is essentially how salmon anglers practice their craft.
Now, I don’t know if salmon hang out in the deep holes during daylight hours to escape the sun’s rays, or if they’re scared there by the fishermen. That’s a question I’ve never asked a biologist and I lack the initiative to make such a determination on my own. But two things happened each evening when darkness closed in on the river. First, droves of anglers left the water. Second, fish were suddenly everywhere.
It’s bad form, of course, to target fish on their redds. But when fish are everywhere and it’s dark or nearly so and the river has little slots and depressions and pools and channels with some fish lurking and some fish passing through, how can an angler know where the line of propriety lies? I guess that’s a question for the ethicist.
Anyway, I haven’t gone after salmon in the dark much recently. But after I realized years ago that the fish were scattered all over the river after sundown, nighttime fishing became an obsession of mine.
It’s an experience everyone should try at least once. The river after dark is a whole ‘nother world, one full of shapes and sounds and shadows of all different sorts.
Think scary like a Halloween haunted house. The ripples on the water — is a muskrat making them, or is something truly terrifying such as an ogre or a leviathan around? Strange terrors can fill a person’s mind once darkness descends.
And just for kicks, throw this in the equation. Salmon, once darkness arrives, love to rest in the lee a stationary angler leaves in the water. An angler is typically unaware that a salmon is resting there. When the salmon decides to leave, it leaves a wake behind that’s guaranteed to have the most rugged angler’s heart leaping into his throat.
I’m not like John Masefield’s old mariner with his I-must-go-down-to-the-seas-again attitude. I’ve done my time fishing in the dark. I don’t need to go back again. My memories will suffice. Still, the memories are great.
I remember most of the fish I’ve battled in the darkness.
I remember the Halloween evening when a wind was driving flakes of snow down the back of my neck and every fish in the river seemed decayed like a derelict schooner. I had a fish on constantly. Never mind that none was worth putting in a smoker.
And I remember the more sanguine night when a bright moon stood above the water and a group of anglers downstream from me had a big, cheerful bonfire burning and big fish were regularly tugging on our lines. I finished off the batteries in three separate flashlights that night.
About the time my last flashlight died, the moon set. It took me an hour to pick my way through the darkness to my car. Yes, those were the times.
The rivers are still here and still beckoning. I wouldn’t recommend that anyone try going on a nighttime expedition to the river without being thoroughly familiar with it from daytime trips. For adventurous souls, though, who are familiar with a river and who go properly prepared, a nighttime trip will be one to remember — whether the fish cooperate or not.
Twenty years hence, the thought of the wake from a big chinook that decides to go darting off from its place by an angler’s feet will still send shivers up and down the spine. Armchair anglers will never fully understand the feeling. It’s something we need to experience firsthand.
