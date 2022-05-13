Living in a world that makes no scents

At some point I lost my sense of smell.
It probably happened over a period of years.
People would be oohing and aahing about the smell of fresh baked bread or the aroma of steaming lasagna and I’d be thinking, “What’s the big deal? It’s not that great.”
When we were on a cycling tour in Italy, we did some olive oil tasting. My fellow cyclists were sniffing samples and describing the oil scent as being minty or slightly tangy. My nose smelled nothing. But I didn’t think oil was that special anyway.
As I began to suspect my olfactory sense was failing, I did some tests. Deliberately I chose a cycling tour that went by farms in McBain. As I passed mounds of manure as big as houses, I sniffed. I could barely detect the pungent scent.
Any hope I had for having a sense of smell vanished while biking the next summer.
Midway through the tour, we stopped for a break in a township park. Dale headed over to the bathroom. Moments later he exited the building blurting, “Don’t go in there, it reeks.”
Resolutely I headed toward the facility. This would be the final test. I walked in. I sniffed. Nothing. I guess that might be the upside of my condition — I fear no outhouse. And when someone passes gas, the only giveaway is the fart sound.
Can this minor handicap put someone at risk? I have encountered two incidences where this condition might pose a problem. Three years ago we were on an extended canoe trip above the Arctic Circle paddling the Noatak River.
The river flowed through a wide pass in the Brooks Mountain Range where there were several fires burning. We could see clouds of smoke in the distance, but that was miles away and no one was concerned. A haze settled over the river. I thought nothing of it, but others remarked on detecting the strong smell of smoke. Apparently the fire was just on the other side of the mountain. And we being on the down wind side of the fire put us in danger from the advancing blaze.
Other than the haze, I detected nothing out of the ordinary. Nothing to be alarmed about. The group wisely made the decision to increase our speed, paddle faster, so as to put some miles between us and the fire.
Without a sense of smell, there is added drama to the lighting a natural gas burner. As I look over the step-by-step directions printed on the burner, at the top in bold print it reads, “If you smell gas: Do not try to light any gas appliance. Do not touch any electrical switch. Immediately call your gas supplier and if you can not reach them, call the fire department.“
As I read these instructions while kneeling beside the gas burner holding a charcoal igniter, I realize I should have someone with their olfactory sense in tact there with me.
On the whole, I guess if one must be deficient in one sense, losing a sense of smell is bearable. I have been told that those who lose their sense of smell often lose their sense of taste. That doesn’t appear to be the case with me. The tangy smell of hot pizza or the aroma of fresh baked foods may not reach my nose, but my taste buds receive the total flavor of these delectable treats.
I was walking the woods near my home while thinking about what I would say in this is column.
Movement in a wetland pond caught my eye and I stopped to watch a blue heron take measured steps on spindly legs as it searched for swimming prey.
Though I couldn’t see them, the mish-mosh of tweets, chirps, and the persistent pecking of a woodpecker — nature’s soundtrack- came from the tree tops.
I reached out and touched the carpet-like moss covering on a decaying log lying beside the trail.
Even without being able to perceive whatever smells there might be, being out in nature is still a feast for the senses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.