BUCKLEY — The giddiness in Aiden Harrand’s voice was hard to miss.
The Buckley High School senior-to-be has had quite the spring and early summer — and it’s not over yet.
She started by running times that were consistently among the best in the state — regardless of school size — when it came to the middle distances.
Harrand then shattered one record and tied another at the 50th annual Cadillac News Track and Field Meet on Memorial Day.
She followed that up with an incredible day at the MHSAA Division 4 State Finals, winning the 1600-meter run, 800 and 3200 to help Buckley win its first team state title in any sport on June 3.
Harrand followed that up with a meet at Grand Valley State University a week later where she ran just the mile.
Up next was the big one — the Nike Outdoor Nationals at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon last week.
In between all that, Harrand made a huge decision regarding her future as she verbally committed to Wake Forest University for women’s cross country and track, beginning in 2024-25 after she graduates from Buckley.
Whew.
While most of those things were great and mean a lot to Harrand, it’s the trip to Eugene that makes her so very, very happy.
Eugene — home to the University of Oregon and Hayward Field — is hallowed ground for track and field lovers. It’s the home of the legendary Steve Prefontaine and so many other All-Americans and Olympic athletes.
Harrand spent the better part of four days in Eugene and while competing in the 800 and mile at the event were the reason she was there, it’s the chance to be there that meant so much.
“It’s everyone’s dream,” Harrand said of the ability to run at Hayward Field. “I was acting like a 2-year-old on Christmas and my mom was laughing at me the whole time.
“I went in knowing I wasn’t going to win anything but that was the coolest experience ever.”
Aiden and her mom, Jessica, got to Eugene Thursday night and had a chance to explore the area on Friday including a workout run on Prefontaine’s Trail and a stop at Pre’s Rock, a memorial site for one of America’s most famous runners who passed away in 1975 at age 24.
As for the races themselves, Harrand was mostly satisfied with what she did. She took 20th in the Championship 800 in 2:12.85 and 21st in the Championship Mile in 4:55.44.
“I feel like I could have done a little better in the 800,” she said. “I had never run with seven girls right there with me before. I got shoved to the outside and then I got boxed in.
“I am not used to that type of running. The mile was scary because we all thought it was going to rain. (Benzie Central standout) Hunter (Jones) ran his section in the pouring rain and lane one was a literal puddle. When I stepped on the track, the sun was out. It was a fun race, though, and I got covered in mud.”
Harrand is beyond grateful for the opportunity to compete in Oregon, something that was made possible in large part by the Buckley community.
Donations were made for the trip by community members and Harrand can’t thank everyone enough.
“We have a large family so we couldn’t really afford it for me to go,” she said. “We got so much support from the community and I am so thankful for that.”
Running is taking up a good chunk of Harrand’s time now but she’s also got basketball camp and then a Fellowship of Christian Athletes Camp at Spring Arbor to go. There’s also an intense running/training camp in July, as well.
On the docket, too, is the Traverse City Cherry Festival Elite Mile on July 6 and the Festival of Races 10K on July 8.
And, finally, there’s choosing Wake Forest. It’s a verbal commitment at this point as Harrand can’t sign her Letter of Intent until she’s a senior, per NCAA rules.
Harrand visited Wake Forest, Michigan State and Oakland University before deciding on the NCAA Division I school in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The weather and school size were two of her deciding factors, she said.
“I wanted to go somewhere warm,” Harrand laughed. “I don’t like snow and I don’t like winter training.
“Coming from Buckley…we’re a tiny school, I needed somewhere small. I get lost in my driveway sometimes.”
Aside from that, Wake Forest checked all of Harrand’s boxes.
“Wake Forest just had everything I wanted, if not more,” she said.
“The academics were what I wanted and the (cross country/track) team is from all over the world. It’s going to be an incredible experience.”
Harrand will have one close friend there as Hunter Jones heads to Wake Forest this fall.
Her high school cross country season will officially start Aug. 7 and Harrand is excited.
Buckley coach Jolie King told her there’s 14 girls signed up for the team at this point, a huge number for the program.
“I am beyond excited,” Harrand said. “My biggest goal is to be a (state) contender as a team.
“I want too PR, too, because I missed that chance last year (at the state finals) but I want us to win regionals and the state finals. I want my girls right there with me and I think we have that opportunity.”
Harrand is the defending D4 state champion in cross country, as well, after taking second as a sophomore and fifth as a freshman.
