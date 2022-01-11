• Davenport College sophomore Makenna Bryant (Cadillac H.S.) recorded four points and two rebounds in Panthers’ 89-49 loss to Northwood on Saturday.
• Grace Christian University junior Emily Libey (Reed City H.S.) recorded 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in the Tigers’ 63-50 win over Great Lakes Christian on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Mackenzie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded 13 points, six rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist in the Lakers’ 65-53 win over Northwood on Thursday.
• Great Lakes Christian College sophomore Rachel Wienclaw (Mesick H.S.) recorded four points, one rebound and one steal in the Crusaders’ 63-50 loss to Grace Christian University on Saturday.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Henrique Andrade (Buckley H.S.) recorded seven points, six rebounds and a steal in the Lakers’ 85-82 loss to Grand Rapids Community College on Jan. 3. Freshman Kaiden McGillis (McBain H.S.) also had eight points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and an assist.
• Mid Michigan College freshman Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) recorded four rebounds, two steals and a block in the Lakers’ 61-48 loss to Grand Rapids Community College on Jan. 3. Sophomore Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) added two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
• Rochester University senior Logan Eling (McBain H.S.) recorded nine points, an assist and a steal in the Warriors’ 92-69 win over East-West University on Jan. 3.
• Marian University junior Melodee Eastman (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two shots in the Sabres’ 3-2 loss to Concordia Wisconsin on Saturday.
• Eastern Michigan University freshman Chloie Musta (Cadillac H.S.) took fourth in the 600-meter run in 1:43.53 at the Wolverine Invitational Saturday.
