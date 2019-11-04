BROOKLYN — That's a wrap.
A pair of local teams and a handful of runners wrapped up their season at Saturday's MHSAA Cross Country State Finals.
Division 2
Cadillac's girls finished fifth overall as a team. East Grand Rapids won the title with 36 points while Petoskey was second at 91, Otsego third at 199 and the Vikings totaled 249 points.
"The ladies ran an outstanding race for the conditions and we tied for our best finish at states," Cadillac coach Tim O'Malley said. "Being top five in our division is a great accomplishment. The ladies have been ranked in the top five all year and showed why Saturday.
"We will have a tough time replacing Susie and Gabi."
Chloie Musta took 40th in 19:24, Kendall Schopieray 47th in 19:40, Susie Huckle 77th in 20:07, Ellie Cool 90th in 20:16, Gwen Phillips 94th in 20:18, Gabi Metzger 148th in 20:50 and Ellah Santangelo 221st in 22:16.
On the boys' side, senior Jared Denike took 68th in 17:02.
"Jared ran very hard and showed his work paid off," O'Malley said. "What a wonderful way to end his cross country career."
Division 3
A pair of Reed City runners earned all-state honors in Division 3.
Coyote junior Abbi Kiaunis took 13th in 19:25 while senior Calvin Rohde took 25th in the boys' race in 16:45.
"This is Abbi's third time qualifying for the state finals," Reed City coach Richard Saladin said. "She has worked extremely hard and what a thrill for her. Her goal is to qualify again next year to make it four straight years.
"This is also Calvin's third time qualifying for state. Last year, he was one spot out of all-state. He really pushed himself throughout the year and this was his goal. He's been a great leader and runner for our goals. We couldn't be prouder of and happier for him."
Senior Taylor Harrison took 88th in the girls' race in 20:55.
McBain's girls took 11th as a team with 281 points. Hart won the title with 77 points while Shepherd was second at 133 and Grandville Calvin Christian third at 136.
Maggie O'Malley took 32nd for the Ramblers in 19:59, Regan Hill 52nd in 20:26, Reese Ensing 63rd in 20:34, Brianna Eisenga 86th in 20:52, Meghan Taylor 162nd in 22:08, McKenna Gilde 178th in 22:28 and Couper Agema 199th in 23:01.
"The girls did a great job on Saturday," McBain coach Tasha O'Malley said. "They ran with a lot of heart and I couldn't be prouder of their performance. It has been an honor to coach these ladies. Brianna, Meghan and Couper will be missed next year."
On the boys' side, McBain's Connor Murphy took 44th in 17:05; Manton's Noah Morrow took 48th in 17:06; Lake City's Shane Nutt took 83rd in 17:38; and Pine River's Jayce Methner took 126th in 18:06.
"Connor ran with a lot of determination Saturday," Tasha O'Malley said. "We are very proud of him and he put it all out there. Connor had a fantastic season."
Manton coach Jeff Harding said Morrow ran through some adversity.
"Unfortunately for Noah, he tweaked his hip flexor Friday at practice," Harding said. "Although he was still able to run, it was clear it was bothering him. Knowing Noah, it wasn't ever an option not to run.
"In fact, he was able to throw down one of his faster races for the year but he finished just outside of All-State status. With two years of high school left, I know Noah will be back."
Division 4
Mesick junior Grant Fleis had himself a strong day, earning All-State honors with a 27th-place finish in 17:19.
Buckley freshman Jackson Kulawiak took 116th in 18:32 while Northern Michigan Christian sophomore Jonas Lanser took 117th in a time of 18:32, as well.
On the girls' side, Buckley junior Shelby Cade took 78th in 21:53 while senior teammate Maj Sorensen took 141st in 22:55.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.