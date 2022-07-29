Local team wins NSA Northern World Series

EVART — Their patience was finally rewarded.
Sort of.
Either way you look at it, they’re champions and there’s nothing that will change that.
The Michigan Expos, made up of softball players from Evart, Marion and Reed City, recently won the NSA (National Softball Association) 14U Class B Northern World Series in Crown Point, Indiana.
The Expos went 6-0 and were crowned champions after the scheduled Sunday, July 24 championship game was rained out.
Not getting to settle it on the field was disappointing to players and coaches but it’s a championship nonetheless — one the Expos have been trying to win for the last three years.
“It was a very emotional day,” coach Shaun Gray said.
“There were a lot of mixed emotions because we were kind of disappointed that we didn’t get to finish it on the field but they were definitely happy about winning.
“That’s been a goal of ours the last couple of years…to win the 14U tournament.”
The Expos won the 13U Northern World Series, as well in 2021, making them back-to-back champions.
They also entered the much-larger 14U tournament, taking fifth in 2020 and seventh in 2021.
“We’ve been trying to win this one for three years and this year, it all just clicked,” Gray said.
“It got a little bit shortened but we beat a really good team from Fond du Lac, Wisc., in what turned out to be the championship game.”
The Expos started the World Series with pool-play wins over Summit City Select (11-5) and Playmakers (9-5) on July 20 before beating K SOX Blue 15-6 on July 21 to open bracket play.
They beat HangTuf 2-0 on July 22 and then blanked Niles Nitro 8-0 in the championship bracket semifinals on July 23. Later that day came the big win over Fondy Fusion, 8-5.
The Expos scored six runs in the final inning to get the win over Fondy.
When Sunday morning rolled around, Mother Nature put a stop to the tournament with an all-day rain that made playing impossible.
The consolation bracket winner would have had to have beaten the Expos twice on Sunday to knock them out of the top spot, Gray said about the double-elimination tournament.
This group of girls — Kyrah Gray (Evart), Calli Duncan (Evart), Malley Raymond (Marion), Kayla Winters (Evart), Emily Miller (Evart), Keira Elder (Evart), Mattisen Tiedt (Evart), Jilly Decker (Evart), Paityn Enos (Reed City) and Kylynn Thompson (Evart) — has been together for the last five years with Shaun Gray as their coach.
He’s also assisted by Marion’s Ryan Raymond.
Making Sunday’s would-be finale more emotional is the fact that Gray is stepping down as this group’s head coach.
The family owns a restaurant in Evart and he’s also got two non-high school daughters who are starting to show more interest in sports.
“This core group has been together for the last five years,” Gray said.
“They are planning to stay together again next year but this is the final year I am going to be coaching them.
“That made them kind of sad. It was a day of emotions, really.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.