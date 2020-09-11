SCOTTVILLE — The Reed City cross country teams competed in the Leanna Geers Wolf Invitational hosted by Mason County Central on Thursday.
The boys' team finished in third place behind Hart and Mason County Eastern.
Ryan Allen paced the Coyotes with a 12th-place time of 18:39. Anthony Kiaunis was right behind in 14th place (18:53), followed by Izaiah Lentz (19:08), Elijah Lentz (19:49) and Ty Kailing (20:25). All five scorers for the Coyotes earned a medal by placing in the top 40 overall.
"We ran well under the conditions," Reed City co-coach Rich Saladin said. "There were two separate races and then the times were combined to determine the overall scores and places. In our boys' heat, we had five of the first nine runners. They did great but it would have been nice to run head-to-head with the tougher division to see a true apples-to-apples comparison. These are the conditions we have to run under COVID restrictions. Our runners all need to be mentally tough and push themselves even when no one is pushing them."
Reed City's girls' team also finished in third place overall behind defending Division 3 state champion Hart and Ludington. Ludington just edged Reed City by four team points.
Abbigail Kiaunis won her race with a time of 20:08 and finished fifth overall when all scores were compiled. Nora Smoes was 16th (22:38), Claudia Francke 23rd (23:18), McKenna Miller 26th (23:44) and Paige Lofquist 30th (24:00).
"We had six girls earn medals today. Abbie was, once again, all alone out front pretty much all race. All of our girls had great finishes — really kicking through the last 200 meters to earn points. McKenna Miller continues to improve," Saladin said. "Even though we didn't get a chance to run head to head with some of these girls, the times we produced showed we are competitive."
