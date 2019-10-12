BLANCHARD — Cadillac's girls took first in the large-school division and McBain's girls and boys won the small-school division at the Montabella Cross Country Invitational on Friday.
No official results were available as of press time.
Kendall Schopieray paced the Viking girls with a 19:37 while Chloie Musta ran a 20:12, Susie Huckle 20:37, Ellie Cool 20:46 and Gabi Metzger a 21:06.
For the boys, Jared Denike ran a 17:31, Justin Denike 18:06, Abe Apfel 18:41, Troy Miller 19:11 and Logan Boolman 19:46.
For McBain, Maggie O'Malley took first at 20:18, Brianna Eisenga second at 20:27, Regan Hill third at 21:00, Reese Ensing fourth at 21:39, Megan Taylor fifth at 22:17 and McKenna Gilde sixth at 22:20
"It was a great effort by all the girls, both varsity and JV," McBain coach Tasha O'Malley said. "The conditions were not ideal. The girls ran in heavy rain and the course was muddy and slippery.
"The girls' work ethic truly showed today."
McBain's boys took first, as well, but no results were available.
"Connor (Murphy) had a good solid race," McBain coach Trevor Holmes said. "He led the team with a first-place finish in the Blue Division. He was followed by Kadin Eastway, Joe Petrimoulx, Blake Whetstone and Grayson VerBerkmoes who also had a good day on the wet and muddy course. We keep working on closing that gap between our top six."
SOCCER
Patriots score a win
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian scored a 5-0 win over Beth Haven Academy on Friday.
"We scored all five goals in the first half and then got a lot of our younger players some time on the field," Heritage Christian coach Tom Stagg said.
Scoring goals for the Patriots were Brady Johnston, Alex McDonald, Seth Wanner, Evan Williams and Caleb Fulton.
Jacob Fulton made two saves in the nets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.