EAST LANSING — A little bit of heat and a whole lot of humidity made for a tough day.
That said, Cadillac's girls put together a strong performance to take second in the Bronze Division at the Michigan State Spartan Cross Country Invitational Friday at Forest Akers East Golf Course.
The meet draws teams from all over Michigan and Ohio.
Toledo St. Ursula won the Bronze Division with 130 points while the Vikings were second at 134 and Benzie Central third at 171. McBain took 12th with 359 points
Cadillac sophomore standout Kendall Schopieray took first in 19:16 while Chloie Musta took 14th in 20:20, Susie Huckle 33rd in 21:02, Gwen Phillips 42nd in 21:23 and Gabi Metzger 44th in 21:24.
For the Ramblers, Maggie O'Malley took 39th in 21:19, Brianna Eisenga 43rd in 21:23, Reese Ensing 56th in 21:28, Megan Taylor 102nd in 22:34 and Regan Hill 132nd in 23:12.
Chelsea won the title in the boys' Bronze Division with 70 points while Allendale was second at 105, Lansing Catholic third at 131, McBain 18th at 530 and Cadillac 19th at 530.
For McBain, Connor Murphy took 13th in 17:29, Kyle Pylkas 65th in 18:37, Blake Whetstone 152nd in 19:54, Joseph Petrimoulx 157th in 19:57 and Kadin Eastway 163rd in 20:02.
For Cadillac, Jared Denike took 37th in 18:07, Justin Denike 70th in 18:42, Abraham Apfel 116th in 19:21, Troy Miller 140th in 19:41 and Logan Boolman 192nd in 20:30.
Hanover-Horton won the boys' White Division with 99 points while Hart was second at 145, St. Louis third at 184, Manton 17th at 463, Reed City 20th at 540 and Buckley 27th at 662.
For the Rangers, Noah Morrow took fourth in 17:15, Jonathon Traxler 70th in 19:47, Logan Patrick 124th in 20:46, Jeremiah Tuck 144th in 21:22 and Cayden McGrew 157th in 21:40.
"Although the weather forecast called for thunderstorms and rain all day, the real story o was the heat and humidity," Manton coach Jeff Harding said. "Although the low 80s doesn’t sound that warm, with the humidity and shivering in the rain earlier in the day it made for difficult conditions to say the least.
"There were several kids in each race that collapsed or were unable to finish due to the conditions."
For the Coyotes, Calvin Rohde took eighth in 17:29, Jared Karns 49th in 19:22, Noah Blythe 164th in 21:52, Ty Kailing 165th in 21:53 and Mason Dozier 204th in 22:45.
For the Bears, Jackson Kulawiak took 69th in 19:46, Jacob Wicker 75th in 19:53, Carson Kulawiak 103rd in 20:22, Braden Melville 238th in 24:27 and Tyler Milarch 280th in 26:57.
Pewamo-Westphalia won the girls' White Division with 106 points while Ithaca was second at 127, Shepherd third at 133, Reed City ninth at 371, Manton 11th at 407 and Buckley 31st at 766.
For Reed City, Abbi Kiaunis took fourth in 20:32, Taylor Harrison 31st in 22:09, Olivia Lewis 114th in 24;28, Brooke Miller 115th in 24:30 and Abby Johnson 132nd in 26:07.
"Abbi ran a great race. She was out at the front of the pack and was able to maintain her position throughout the race," Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. "The heat and humidity were definitely factors. Quite a few runners from all teams faltered or didn't finish. Still, out of 272 runners and 33 teams, I think we did pretty well."
For Manton, Molly Harding took 61st in 22:53, Emily Harding 74th in 23:09, Paige Swiriduk 79th in 23:17, Chloe Colton 81st in 23:20 and Phoebe McBride 138th in 25:22.
For Buckley, Shelby Cade took 38th in 22:26, Maj Sorenson 158th in 25:56, Brooke Wilkie 196th in 27:16, Allie Kaczanowski 258th in 32:43 and Karlee Shaw 260th in 32:54.
