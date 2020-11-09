BROOKLYN — That's a pretty good finish.
McBain wrapped up a solid year by taking eighth overall in the MHSAA Division 3 Boys Cross Country State Finals Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.
St. Louis won the state title with 103 points while Hart was second at 116, Traverse City St. Francis third at 182, the Ramblers eighth at 224 and Pine River 16th at 389.
"The boys ran great and I was impressed with their toughness," McBain boys coach Trevor Holmes said.
Connor Murphy earned all-state honors for McBain as he took 11th in 16:27. Blake Whetstone took 49th in 17:10, Kadin Eastway 50th in 17:11, Claydon Ingleright 93rd in 17:38 and Grayson VerBerkmoes 129th in 18:06.
Logan Churchill paced Pine River with a 39th-place finish in 17:04. Jayce Methner took 72nd in 17:22, Philip Rigling 106th in 17:49, Landyn Cool 146th in 18:17 and Scott Slocum 197th in 18:58.
Manton junior Noah Morrow led the area's individual contingent as he took eighth in 16:24 to earn all-state honors and teammate Jonathon Traxler took 121st in 17:58.
Lake City's Shane Nutt took 55th in 17:13 while Reed City's Ryan Allen took 78th in 17:28 ad teammate Anthony Kiaunis was 102nd in 17:45.
"Ryan and Anthony all got a taste of what being at state is all about," Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. "It was a great experience for them. They want to work hard so they can return next year and improve on their results.
"There were only 23 freshmen boys in the race (out of 252 runners). Ryan was the seventh-best freshman and Anthony was the 11th best. That's a big first step in their careers. With their work ethic and determination, I think we'll definitely see both of them back here again."
Carson City-Crystal won the boys' Division 4 state title with 157 points while Breckenridge was second at 162, Concord third at 166 and Buckley 16th at 415.
Jackson Kulawiak paced the Bears with a 74th-place finish in 18:30. Jeremiah Pasbjerg took 78th in 18:35, Jacob Wicker 123rd in 19:06, Carson Kulawiak 136th in 19:6 and Ben Ducheny 202nd in 20:42.
Mesick's Grant Fleis took 30th at 17:45 to earn all-state honors for the second year in a row while Forest Area's Phoenix Mulholland took 47th in 18:05.
Powerhouse Hart won its fourth straight Division 3 state title on the girls' side with 59 points. Ithaca was second at 114, Grandville Calvin Christian third at 121 and McBain 17th at 445.
"We are a very young squad," McBain girls coach Tasha O'Malley said. "The experience for the girls is one I know they already have on their radar for next year.
"We are very excited to have two all-state runners. Connor and Maggie have played a huge factor in our program's success over the last three years. It has been a pleasure to watch them grow into such great runners and young adults."
Senior Maggie O'Malley earned all-state honors for the Ramblers as she took 14th in 19:25. Reese Ensing took 113th in 21:41, Amelia Schihl 138th in 22:04, Rowan Ensing 148th in 22:38 and Baylie Eisenga 187th in 22:58.
Reed City senior Abbie Kiaunis also wrapped up her career with an all-state finish as she took 12th in 19:18.
"It was a lot fun. I had some key runners with me to help push," she said. The course was in great shape but it was really, really hot.
"I'm glad we were able to have states and finish the season. I'm happy."
Teammate Nora Smoes took 152nd in 22:15.
Manton's Molly Harding took 52nd in 20:43 while Chloe Colton took 95th in 21:27 and Madison Morris 220th in 24:36.
Lansing Christian won the girls' Division 4 title with 93 points while Kalamazoo Christian took second at 142 and Beal City third at 143.
Buckley freshman Aiden Harrand earned all-state honors with a fifth-place finish in 20:04 while teammate Shelby Cade took 40th in 21:19.
Forest Area's Meagan Lange took 48th in 21:32 while Northern Michigan Christian's Makayla Hall took 116th in 22:55.
