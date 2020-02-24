Destination Detroit.
A total of 11 area wrestlers are headed to the MHSAA Individual State Finals after regional competition took place this past weekend.
The state finals are March 6-7 at Ford Field in Detroit.
• Pine River leads the area contingent once again with five qualifiers from a Division 4 regional Saturday at Charlevoix High School.
Senior Brock Nelson improved his record to 19-0 with a win by technical fall (15-0) over teammate Austin Wuesten in the finals at 171 pounds. Wuesten is 40-8 overall.
Matthew Treiber took second at 119 pounds to improve to 33-10 overall after falling to Ishpeming's Jaeger Wilson 8-5 in the title match. Jordan Koetje also took second at 130, falling to Hart's Chance Alvesteffer 3-2 in finals. Koetje stands at 33-10, as well.
Seth Duncan took fourth at 119 to qualify, as well.
• Evart is sending three wrestlers to the state finals.
Cole Hopkins took second at 160 pounds after falling to Whittemore-Prescott's Dakota Gagnon 7-4 in the title match. Hopkins is 35-4 overall.
Reese Ransom (38-7) took third at 152 pounds, beating Hart's Thomas Tanner 4-2 in overtime in the third-place match while Darren Gostlin (24-9) took third at 119 with a 2-0 win over Duncan in the third-place match.
• Lake City is sending three wrestlers to the Division 3 State Finals after regional action Saturday at Boyne City High School.
Logan Young (215), Austin Potter (285) and Cade Wolf (103) each took fourth in their respective classes to advance.
Young is 30-2, Potter 43-8 and Wolf 29-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.