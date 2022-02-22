Local wrestlers qualify for Individual Finals

CHARLEVOIX — Pine River had another strong day as it advanced eight wrestlers to the MHSAA Division 4 Individual State Finals out of a regional meet Saturday at Charlevoix.
“The tournament got off to a good start with the majority of our wrestlers winning their first round,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said. “The semifinals were rough on us and we were only able to get one wrestler into the finals.
“That left 8 of our wrestlers in the elimination round where a win would advance them and a loss would send them home. I was incredibly impressed with how we handled the pressure and picked up seven wins out of eight matches. In the finals, we continued to roll and once again picked up seven wins out of eight matches.”
The Bucks’ lone champion came at 140 pounds as sophomore Ryder Holmes took first after he beat Iron Mountain’s Isaac Manier 11-5 in the championship match.
Bryant Wing (103), Jordan Nelson (119), Phil Rigling (152), Cayden Mys (160), Rogan Nelson (171) and Andrew Baldwin (215) each took third while Wyatt Underhill (145) was fourth.
“Jordan had a great day, losing to the No. 1 wrestler in the state and then bouncing back and recording two big upset wins,” Martin said. “Bryant and Andrew continue to get better every time they step in the mat. It was exciting to see them qualify. Ryder was once again dominant in the finals and looks great heading into the state finals.”
Maverick Martin also was named regional assistant coach of the year at the meet.
Pine River faces top-ranked Hudson in a Division 4 Team quarterfinal Friday at Wings Stadium in Kalamazoo. The Individual State Finals are March 4-5 at Ford Field in Detroit.
Manton’s Ben Paddock advanced to the State Finals, as well, as he took fourth at 171 pounds.
“Ben wrestled through a really painful rib injury and still came out and qualified for state,” Manton coach Chad Weston said. “I’m very proud of him. He left it all on the mat.”
ITHACA — Evart advanced three wrestlers to the D4 Individual Finals out of a regional meet Saturday at Ithaca.
Cole Hopkins pinned his way through the regional at 171 pounds as he took first, getting a fall over Ithaca’s Noah Risner in the finals. Hopkins takes a 50-0 record into the state finals.
Sam Bailey also had a strong day as he took second at 189 pounds, falling to Montabella’s Tristin Almanza 7-6 in the title match.
Alex Burhans advanced at 285, as well, as he took third.
HOWARD CITY — Reed City advanced one wrestler to the Division 3 Individual Finals out a regional Saturday at Tri County.
Junior Bryson Hughes took second at 171 pounds, galling to Alma’s Cole O’Boyle 9-8 in the championship match.
HOWELL — Manton had a good day in the first MHSAA Girls Wrestling Regionals Sunday at Howell High School, advancing seven out of eight competitors to the Individual State Finals.
The girls’ finals will be held right alongside the boys March 4-5 at Ford Field in Detroit.
“Seeing the growth from the beginning of the year to now is night and day,” Manton coach Adam Coleman said. “These girls literally achieved history today. Not only qualifying seven out of eight girls but being the third-highest scoring girls team out of 90 schools is astounding.”
Kiyara Oster was the top finisher for Manton as she took third at 190 pounds to qualify. Makayla Gowell took fourth at 170 while Reganne Stahl was fifth at 100 and Alyssa White fifth at 190.
Chloe Colton (110) and Natalee Kibbe (125) were each seventh and qualified, as well.
Reed City also advanced one girl out of the Howell regional as Caitlyn Chiger took sixth at 140 pounds to move on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.