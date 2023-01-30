SHELBY — Pine River went 2-3 overall at the Shelby SuperDuals on Saturday.
The Bucks beat Sparta 45-30 and beat Shelby 51-21 while dropping matches to Fremont (51-24), Kent City (42-33) and Cedar Springs (51-21).
“The kids wrestled well over the course of a day and competed,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said. “We just couldn’t win enough close matches to pull out a couple of more dual wins.”
Ryder Holmes paced Pine River, going 4-1 at 144 pounds and picked up his 100th career victory in the process. Jericho Holmes (126), Andrew Baldwin (215) and Caleb Gepford (285) also went 4-1 for the Bucks.
Pine River hosts the 131 Showdown with Cadillac and Reed City on Wednesday.
Cadillac 2-3 at invite
MONTAGUE — Cadillac went 2-3 at the Montague Invitational Saturday, scoring wins over Holland West Ottawa and Muskegon Catholic.
Luke Phillips (157/165 pounds) and Seth Dilley (215) each went 4-1 while Matt Reinertson (106), Dominic Treiber (120) and Justin Paszkowski (190) each went 3-2.
Cadillac’s Lilly Allen also took second at 110 pounds in a girls’ tournament at Ovid-Elsie on Friday.
Cadillac is at Pine River for the 131 Showdown on Wednesday.
Coyotes 8th at invite
GAYLORD — Reed City took eighth overall at the 43-team Northern Michigan Championships in Gaylord.
Bryson Hughes took third at 190 with a 3-1 mark, as did Wyatt Spalo at 285. Carter Johnson took fourth at 106 while Barren Bowman took fifth at 113.
Elijah Lentz took sixth at 138 and Izaiah Lentz took seventh at 144. Other wrestlers with wins included Andrew Kiaunis, Hunter Fagon-Moyer and Noah McKenney.
Reed City is at Pine River for the 131 Showdown with Cadillac on Wednesday.
Evart places two
SHEPHERD — Evart placed a pair of wrestlers in the John Harris Invitational at Shepherd.
Cole Hopkins remained unbeaten as he took first at 175 pounds and moved to 35-0 on the season. Alex Burhans also took third at 285 for the Wildcats.
Evart competes in the Mid Michigan Conference Championships Saturday at Benzie Central.
