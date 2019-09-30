SHEPHERD — Cadillac's girls took second in the Blue Division (large schools) of the Shepherd Bluejay Invitational on Saturday.
Frankenmuth won the title with 90 points while the Vikings totaled 106 and Benzie Central was third at 122.
Kendall Schopieray took fifth in 19:16, Chloie Musta 14th in 19:45, Susie Huckle 25th in 20:11, Gwen Phillips 26th in 20:14 and Ellie Cool 44th in 20:43.
Hanover-Horton won the title on the boys' side with 96 points while Cedar Springs was second at 114 and Farmington third at 137. Cadillac took 14th at 400.
Jared Denike took 31st in 16:58, Justin Denike 49th in 17:22, Abraham Apfel 100th in 18:32, Troy Miller 112th in 19:00 and Mekhi Harris 118th in 19:19.
Reed City's girls took fifth in the small-school Gold Division with 128 points while Manton was sixth at 159. Ithaca won the title with 56 points.
For the Coyotes, Abbi Kiaunis took second in 19:43, Taylor Harrison 14th in 20:54, Paige Lofquist 33rd in 21:41, Olivia Lewis 40th in 22:01 and Claudia Francke 42nd in 22:04.
"Between both the varsity and JV girls' races, we had 11 out of 13 girls achieve a season record with six of them earning a PR," Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. "We knew it was a fast course and I was very happy with how they all attacked the course.
"We continue to improve and it's really exciting when all seven of your runners earn a medal."
For the Rangers, Molly Harding took 16th in 20:56, Paige Swiriduk 20th in 21:12, Emily Harding 34th in 21:46, Chloe Colton 41st in 22:01 and Phoebe McBride 51st in 22:47.
"Having the best performances for the girls were Morgan Howell and Aleayah Herlein," Manton coach Jeff Harding said. "Their hard work in practice has them looking much improved from the start of the season.
"For the boys, it was Logan Patrick and Jonathon Traxler that were turning heads. These underclassmen are very determined group their work ethic is paying off."
Breckenridge won the boys' Gold title with 48 points while Manton was sixth at 175 and Reed City eighth at 206.
For Manton, Noah Morrow took sixth in 16:52, Jonathon Traxler 20th in 17:58, Logan Patrick 32nd in 18:42, Jeremiah Tuck 60th in 19:56 and Cayden McGrew 65th in 20:07.
For Reed City, Calvin Rohde took fifth in 16:48, Jared Karns 18th in 17:57, Noah Blythe 48th in 19:16, Ty Kailing 64th in 20:04 and Mason Dozier 81st in 21:04.
"The boys as a group also had four season records and two PRs from our freshmen Ty Kailing and Mason Dozier," Saladion said. "Our senior boys set a good example today about working hard and getting through a tough race. It was the last race of the day and the conditions were getting a little sloppy."
McBain runs at Allendale
ALLENDALE — McBain's girls took second in the Falcon Division at the Allendale Invitational on Saturday.
Hart was first with 32 points while the Ramblers totaled 102 points.
"The course was very muddy and slippery in spots due to the rain," McBain coach Tasha O'Malley said. "The girls didn't seem to let that bother them. I am extremely happy with their grit and determination.
"They continue to work well as a team and are figuring out how to pack run better."
Maggie O'Malley took 12th in 20:29, Reese Ensing 13th in 20:34, Regan Hill 20th in 21:08, Brianna Eisenga 23rd in 21:18 and Megan Taylor 39th in 21:59.
McBain's boys took eighth.
Connor Murphy took sixth in 17:01, Kyle Pylkas 48th in 18:20, Kadin Eastway 50th in 18:24, Joe Petrimoulx 53rd in 18:33 and Blake Whetstone 63rd in 18:56.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.