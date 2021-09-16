Changes coming: TC schools leaving Big North in football

CADILLAC — The first domino has fallen.
The long-rumored departure of Traverse City Central High School and Traverse City West High School from the Big North Conference in football has happened.
It officially became official this week as the two schools have been accepted into the Saginaw Valley League for football only. Central and West will remain in the Big North for all other high school sports.
The move begins with the 2022-23 school year.
That leaves Cadillac, Alpena, Gaylord and Petoskey looking at their next step.
Cadillac athletic director Fred Bryant said there are a couple of options on the table right now and more should be known in the next couple of weeks.
“Right now, we’ve had a couple of meetings and some conversations with the Northern Michigan Football Conference,” he said.
“There’s discussion about reconfiguring that league to allow the four Big North schools to come in and create a larger-school division but that has to come from the votes of the superintendents in that league to approve it.”
Bryant said there is a meeting of the NMFC leaders on Sept. 28.
The proposal would take Cadillac, Alpena, Gaylord and Petoskey and rejoin them with current NMFC members Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie in a six-team division. The remaining 18 schools in the conference would be divided by enrollment into three six-team divisions.
Bryant said the NMFC would be the best-case scenario for Cadillac to find a new football home.
“We’ve talked briefly about some plans but we’re not putting all of our eggs in one basket,” he said.
“We’re hoping to get into that conference because it puts us in a pretty competitive conference with the four other Big North schools, the Soo and Cheboygan.
“If that’s the case, that gives us some flexibility to go out and schedule some larger schools. We can still schedule West or Central if we wanted or if we wanted to go down the road to Grand Rapids or over to Mount Pleasant and Midland…this gives us the ability to do that.”
The move by Central and West has been brewing for more than a year now as the competitive balance in the league has shifted.
The two schools have won the football title 20 times since the league’s beginnings in 1997. They’ve been No. 1 or No. 2 10 different times, including each of the last five years. The Trojans or Titans also haven’t lost a league game to any other league school in that five-year span.
Cadillac has played two very competitive games with TC West in the past two years, including a 21-7 loss this past Friday.
Central, meanwhile, seems to have reached a higher level with a Division 2 state semifinals appearance last year and a loaded team again this fall.
Cadillac won the outright league title three different times under former head coach Jim Webb while Petoskey won it twice and Gaylord once.
In recent years, the gulf between Central and West and the other four schools has produced some very lopsided varsity football contests that were basically decided with a running clock at halftime.
“The conversations began last fall, especially with Gaylord and Alpena, because some of the games were 50-0 at halftime,” Bryant said.
“The competitive nature just wasn’t there and that was a concern for those districts, their coaches, administration and community.
“That’s what started the whole thing. Once those conversations were had with the entire six schools, I think at that point in time, Traverse City decided to be more proactive and started looking to go somewhere else.”
Cadillac reached out to the O-K Conference, which is Grand Rapids- and Muskegon-area schools but none of them are interested in making the trek north on a regular basis. There also was an inquiry into the Central State Activities Association but that was turned down as Cadillac is quite a bit larger than those schools, which includes Big Rapids, Reed City, Chippewa Hills, Fremont, Grant, etc.
Cadillac’s 9-12 enrollment for the 2022-23 school year is expected to be north of 900 students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.