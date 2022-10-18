• Aquinas College freshman Dylan Vermilyea (Cadillac H.S.) took 33rd overall with 880 total pins in four games at the Cornerstone Classic. That’s an average of 220 pins per game.
Junior Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) took 84th with a 546 over three games.
• Aquinas College freshman Molly Harding (Manton H.S.) was named the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference’s (WHAC) Runner of the Week.
Harding took seventh in a personal-best time of 19:08 at the Muskegon Community College Jayhawk Invitational on Saturday.
On the men’s side, senior Matthew Brines (Cadillac H.S.) took 55th in 27:16.
• Eastern Michigan University sophomore Chloie Musta (Cadillac H.S.) took 113th in a time of 23:21 at the Penn State Nationals Friday.
• Grand Valley State University junior Klaudia O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took 17th in a time of 20:41 in the Red Division race at the Bradley “Pink” Classic on Friday.
In the White Division race, senior Analynne Klotz (Cadillac H.S.) took seventh in 22:18 and sophomore Maggie O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took 10th in 22:27.
• Lansing Community College sophomore Gabrielle Metzger (Cadillac H.S.) took 17th in a time of 19:34 at the Muskegon CC Jayhawk Invitational.
• Michigan State University freshman Noah Morrow (Manton H.S.) took 124th overall in a time of 26:06 at the Nuttycombe Invitational’s B Race Friday in Madison, Wisc.
• Rochester University sophomore Heather Eller (Cadillac H.S.) took 29th in a time of 20:04 at the MCC Jayhawk Invitational.
• Alma College freshman defensive lineman Blake Swiger (Cadillac H.S.) recorded three tackles in the Scots’ 28-26 win over Hope College on Saturday. Sophomore teammate Trever Salani (Manton H.S.) also recorded a tackle.
• Colgate University senior defensive back Jackson Price (Reed City H.S.) recorded five tackles in the Red Raiders’ 42-17 loss to Army on Saturday.
• Michigan Tech sophomore Ben Marion (Lake City H.S.) recorded a tackle in the Huskies’ 21-7 win over Northern Michigan on Saturday.
• Northwood University sophomore Owen Bontekoe (McBain H.S.) recorded three tackles in the Timberwolves’ 41-7 loss to Hillsdale on Saturday.
• Aquinas College freshman Harry Chipman (Cadillac H.S.) tied for 16th overall with a three-round total of 238 (77-82-79) at the Egypt Valley Classic Oct. 10-11 in Ada.
The tournament wraps up the fall season for the Saints.
• Kalamazoo College freshman MacKale McGuire (Cadillac H.S.) tied for 41st overall with a two-round score of 170 (86-84) in the MIAA Fall Finish Friday and Saturday at Kauffman Golf Course in Wyoming.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Emma Whitley (Pine River H.S.) recorded an ace in the Golden Eagles’ 3-1 win over Lawrence Tech on Wednesday.
She also had an ace and six digs in a 3-2 win over Lourdes on Saturday.
• New Haven University sophomore Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) earned Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Week honors for the second time this season.
Brown had 20 kills and 21 digs in a 3-1 win over Pace before posting 17 kills and 19 digs in a 3-1 win over Post.
• Northwood University freshman Renee Brines (Cadillac H.S.) had 45 assists and 13 digs in the Timberwolves’ 3-2 win over Missouri-St. Louis on Friday.
She also had a kill, 37 digs, two aces and eight digs in a 3-1 loss to Northern Michigan later in the day.
Brines had three kills, 28 assists and 10 digs in a 3-0 loss to Rockhurst on Saturday.
• Rochester University freshman Jersey Scott (McBain H.S.) recorded eight digs in the Warriors’ 3-1 loss to Madonna on Wednesday.
