MCBAIN — One step back.
Northern Michigan Christian dropped its first game of the season, falling to Ogemaw Heights 2-0 in a Northern Michigan Soccer League contest on Wednesday.
“This was the game I feared was coming,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “With all of the success we have had this season so far, I feared the games to come where our opponents would want it more than us. That is definitely the feeling we got tonight.
“We failed to execute on so many things and the score shows it. With that said, we will grow from this. We will learn from this and improve. I firmly believe this loss will only make us better and am thankful it came at a time when we can move forward and not at the end of the season.”
Blake DeZeeuw made six saves in goal for the Comets.
NMC is at Big Rapids Crossroads on Monday.
MAPLE CITY — Buckley picked up a key Northwest Conference soccer win, beating Glen Lake 4-1.
The Bears led just 1-0 at halftime off a penalty kick by Lorenzo Tognetti. Buckley responded with three straight goals in the second half to lead 4-0 with 10 minutes remaining.
Also scoring were Alphonso Jimenez, Nick Simon and Nick Romzek while Luke Frasier had two assists.
Josh Barley made 17 saves in the nets.
Buckley (6-4 overall, 3-0 Northwest) hosts Kingsley on Monday.
WEST BRANCH — Cadillac shot a team score of 405 to take third at the Ogemaw Heights Golf Invitational.
Traverse City Central won the event with a 350 while Petoskey shot a 400 for second.
“The girls worked hard all last week and the beginning of this week to turn in our second-best score of the year on a difficult golf course,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. “I am so proud of our turnaround.”
Carmen Dahlstrom paced the Vikings with a 97 while Grace Drabik shot a 98, Avery Meyer 101, Zoey Feister 108, Onalee Wallis 109 and Madalie Dickerson 110.
ROSCOMMON — Cadillac’s JV cross country teams each took sixth at the Roscommon Invitational.
Gladwin won the title on the girls’ side with 57 points while the Vikings totaled 105.
Hanah Johnson paced Cadillac with a 12th-place finish in 24:54 while Haylee Groen was 18th in 25:20, Ashley Alto 26th in 26:34, Leah Fisk 28th in 27:02 and Alisia Pedrin 38th in 29:17.
Gladwin won the title on the boys’ side with 43 points while Cadillac totaled 150.
Rylan Bachman paced the Vikings with a 23rd-place finish in 21:18 while Luke Kennard was 28th in 22:52, Freddie Santangelo 29th in 22:58, Carlos Gomez 41st in 24:57 and Garrett Smith 50th in 27:43.
