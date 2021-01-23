DETROIT — The steps in the process have taken some time.
First, it was the buy-in by the players.
Then, it was waiting for things to start clicking.
A little more than two years later, the dividends are coming fast and furious.
A team that was 1-8 just two years ago played on the biggest stage of them all Friday — the MHSAA Division 4 state championship game at Ford Field.
While it didn't go the way they wanted in a 13-0 loss to Detroit Country Day, it's another piece to build on.
Consider this another step in the process.
From that one-win season in 2018, it went to 7-5 last season and a trip to the regional finals before falling to powerhouse Grand Rapids Catholic Central.
This season, it got even better with an 8-3 record and a state runner-up finish.
First, Viking head coach Cody Mallory thanked his seniors for staying the course and leading the way on the road to Ford
"We're really going to miss those (nine) seniors," he said. "They were with us through the hard times of going 1-8 when they were brought up to the varsity and they took their lumps.
"Their faith in what we're doing and in the process says a lot about them and their character. That's the saddest part about this."
Cadillac junior quarterback Aden Gurden said this senior class provided great leadership through what has been the longest season on record.
"They taught us we can believe in anything and there's a lot of love there," he said. "They were bringing the team together all of the time. When we were down low, they were picking out heads up and that's we're going to do next year.
And now it turns to Gurden and the junior class to get back to this spot in the fall.
That, too, is part of the process.
"From where we were last year, getting thumped in the regional final by Catholic Central to returning a lot of those guys and making it here, there's a lot of great steps," Mallory said, "and we have a lot of guys coming back next year."
Thoughts of this fall can already creep in as michigan-football.com posted 2021 schedules on its site this week. Cadillac opens Aug. 26 against Reed City at home before going to Fruitport in Week 2.
That said, Mallory knows his team is going to have a bigger bullseye on its back after two deep runs in the state tournament.
"It should be a springboard but the big thing is we're going to have Xs on our backs," he said. "Last year, people might have thought it was fluky for us to make it to the regional final but we beat some good teams.
"There's no more hiding and with that comes increased expectations. We're going to need to make sure that we meet those and exceed them."
On the docket, too, is hoping more people can watch the 2021 Vikings play.
By the time fall rolls around, the hope — and plan — is that we're in a much better place when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fans returning to Veterans Memorial Stadium without masks on their face will be a great sight come late August.
Ford Field was downright eerie Friday evening as just 125 spectators were allowed in to watch the game from each school due to pandemic restrictions.
Cadillac's cheering section made itself heard but what a sight it would have been to have the whole town make the trek to Motown.
Despite so few people being able to attend the game, the coaches and players couldn't thank the community enough for the support and love they received all week.
"It means a lot to me, it means a lot to our players and coaches," Mallory said. "We couldn't ask for a better community in that regard.
"There weren't many people here tonight because of the restrictions but those folks have been following us all over the place."
