This blast from the past isn’t quite so old.
On Thursday, we went back to the origins of the Cadillac News Track and Field Meet, which started on May 23, 1972 at Pine River High School.
That first history ride took us through the first 25 years of the meet.
Today, we look at the next 24 years as we get ready for the 50th meet on Monday at the Lake City Athletic Complex.
On Saturday, we look at the competitors in this year’s event and the details about the meet.
Until then.
Cadillac’s Lori Bowoky had the biggest individual day on the girls’ side as she won the 200-meter dash while running legs of the winning 400, 800 and 1600 relays for the Vikings. Teammate Betsy Foley won the 1600 and 3200 while also running a leg of the winning 3200 relay while Lake City’s Alex Baker swept the hurdles.
On the boys’ side, Cadillac’s Jeff Johnson won both throws while Sean Norman swept the sprints. Lake City’s Mark Nebo edged teammate Daane Blouw in the high hurdles while teammate Rob Blair won the pole vault as the only competitor to clear 12-feet, 6-inches.
The Cadillac News Meet was held on Memorial Day for the first time and a thunderstorm made it even more memorable, soaking everyone in attendance at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Around the weather, Mesick’s Adam Lyon broke a 12-year old record in the 110-meter hurdles, running it in 14.48 seconds, a mark that still stands today. Lake City’s Joe Tripp won both the 200 and 400 dashes while Mesick and Cadillac split the sprint relays.
On the girls’ side, it was Cadillac setting the standard as the VIkings broke the meet record in the 3200 relay, running it in 10:08. Reed City’s Emily Newell won two of the three sprints while McBain’s Jill DeKam won both throwing events.
Lake City’s Alex Baker made it four straight years with sweeps in the hurdles while Cadillac set records in both the 1600 and 3200 relays. In between the relay runs, Cadillac’s Katie Erdman (800) and Mindy Gray (400) set meet records of their own. Erdman’s 800 record still stands but is threatened by Buckley’s Aiden Harrand.
On the boys’ side, McBain set the record in the 3200 relay at 8:11.23 while Cadillac’s Matt Dennison won the closest race of the day in the 200 dash, edging Evart’s Lance Pritchard and Mesick’s Jesse Prince. Two up-and-coming kids from McBain also made names for themselves as Kyle Eisenga won the 800 and Dan Bazuin won the shot put and discus with impressive throws.
McBain’s Kyle Eisenga handled the stiff northwest winds the best as he broke Paul McMullen’s record in the 800-meter run, setting it at 1:58.05 while Mesick’s Jesse Prince set a goal of taking down the 400 dash record but the wind was too much. Cadillac junior Sean Derby didn’t have as much of an issue with speed as he won the 1600 and 3200.
On the girls’ side, three people set the record in the pole vault at Lake City’s Crystal Belser, Pine RIver’s Heather Juengel and McBain’s Meegan Carroll all cleared the meet mark of 9-feet but it was Belser finally won it at 9-7. Cadillac swept all four relays while Mary Jane Meyer won the 100 and 200 while Hayne Crooks won the 400.
It was Cadillac’s Katie Erdman that made the biggest news on the girls’ side. The future University of Michigan runner set two meet records. The first came in the 1600-meter run at 4:57, topping the previous mark by a whopping 24 seconds. Erdman also broke her own record in the 800, dripping it to 2:15.4. Both marks still stand today. McBain’s Jessica McGinnis set another mark that still stands today as she went 5-feet, 4-inches in the high jump.
The top news on the boys’ side was the throwing duel between Cadillac junior Matt Jennings and McBain senior Dan Bazuin. Jennings got the win in the shot put with a meet-record throw of 56-8.75 while Bazuin took first in the discus at 158-9. Bazuin went on to play football at Central Michigan University and was drafted by the NFL’s Chicago Bears before lingering knee injuries forced him to retire. The other big winner was Cadillac senior Sean Derby as he won the 1600 and 3200 and ran a leg of the winning 3200 relay for the Vikings.
While Cadillac’s Katie Erdman dominated the distances in 2002, a Vikings freshman came onto the scene and would rewrite the record book in the sprints. Alisha Cole certainly had everyone’s attention in her first Cadillac News Meet as she set two meet records and broke another one unofficially.
Her first mark came in the 100-meter dash at 11.99 seconds — it still stands today — and then she helped break the 400 relay mark at 50.67 seconds. Her final mark of the day came with an unofficial 24.8 in the 200 dash after a computer malfunction failed to record an official time. Pine River’s Anne Rush dominated the distance races while Evart’s Chelsea Millen won the 400 dash and long jump.
Cadillac’s boys were pretty fast, too, as Chris Dickson broke a 26-year old record in the 200 dash at 22.61 seconds while teammate Jake Smith set the mark in the 800 at 1:57.31 — another record that still stands. Matt Jennings wrapped up his time on the home track, as well, winning the shot put and discus.
Evart’s Chelsea Millen had the biggest day on the girls’ side as the junior won four events. She took the long jump, the 100 dash, 200 dash and 400 dash while Marion’s Katelyn Michell swept the hurdles and Pine River’s Anne Rush swept the distance races.
On the boys’ side, Cadillac’s Chris Dickson won the 100 and 200 and ran a leg of the winning 1600 relay while Marion’s Aaron Michell won the long jump and was on the winning 400 relay and 800 relay. Pine River’s Zack Jones continued his breakthrough season, as well, as he won the 1600 and 3200.
Alisha Cole hit that 11.99 mark again in the 100 dash but she also officially set the record in the 200 dash at 25.34 seconds after the timing snafu in 2002 made it an unofficial mark. Either way, it still stands 18 years later. The best story of the day came from McBain’s Amy Hoekwater who won the pole vault at 9-feet, 8-inches to set a record — and get herself a new car. Hoekwater’s father told her she’d get a newer car if she hit 9-8 at the News Meet.
On the boys’ side, Pine River’s Zack Jones battled with Evart’s Ryan Peters in the distance races and Cadillac’s Chris Dickson defied the seedings and came up big in the sprints.
The big news from 2006 was the weather — temperatures at the start of the meet in the low 90s with high humidity — making it a rough day for everyone competing. The only meet record to fall that day was the pole vault, won by Lake City’s Kevin Siler at 13-feet. McBain’s Darin Bazuin took a run at the long-standing discus record but came up about 18 inches short at 164-feet, 3-inches. Marion’s Jared Spaulding dominated the sprints and Pine River’s Zach Jones swept the distance races.
On the girls’ side, it was Marion’s Katelyn Michell having a field day as she won the 100-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles and was on the Eagles’ winning 400 relay. Keep that last name of Michell in mind. You’re going to hear it again. A lot. Pine River’s Sarah Thompson, Cadillac’s Maggie Smith and Reed City’s Autumn Rogers also had good days, as well.
Two girls’ records and one boys’ records fell at the 35th annual edition of the Cadillac News Meet on a sun-soaked day at Veterans Memorial Stadium. It was a pair of Pine River girls that put their names in the record book — temporarily — as both have since been broken. Junior Lia Jones took down the mark in the 3,200-meter run in 11:45.10, knocking out a record that had stood since 1983. Her younger teammate, sophomore Rachel Whitley, broke the record in the 400 dash, winning it in 58.70 seconds, to take out a record set seven years earlier. Marion’s Hilary England completed a three-year run of winning the shot put, as well.
On the boys’ side, Evart’s Travis Derscheid went 13-feet, 10-inches to win the pole vault and break the record by 10 inches. Cadillac’s Ryan McCullough won both throws and went on to compete in those events at Central Michigan University before taking a crack at Olympic competition in the hammer throw at the U.S. Trials.
The middle and long distance races were the big news on the girls’ side as Cadillac’s Kaitlyn Patterson and Pine River’s LIa Jones went head-to-head in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs. Patterson edged Jones in the 1600 and won by a little more comfortable margin in the 3200. Her 3200 time set a meet record at 11:26.66. Jones had a hand in another record, though, as the Bucks set the new mark in the 3200 relay at 9:42.58.
On the boys’ side, Lake City’s Josh Berry swept both hurdles races and was on the winning 800 relay for the Trojans. Pine River senior Alex Vanias wrapped things up by winning both distance races while teammate Robert Rose swept the throws. Reed City’s Jared Fleming set a meet record in the 200 dash in 22.59 seconds, as well.
Cadillac’s Kaitlyn Patterson wrapped her final time on the home track with a meet record, re-setting the 3,200-meter run at 11:18.97 — a mark that still stands today. Teammate Betsey Coon set the mark in the pole vault, too, leaping 9-feet, 9-inches for the new record. Pine River senior Rachel Whitley was shooting for Katie Erdman’s record in the 800 but the Buck didn’t have quite enough in the tank after going all out in the 3200 relay with her teammates.
On the boys’ side, Reed City’s Brian Michell started making waves in the pole vault — you’ll hear more about him soon but a windy day hindered his chances at taking down the meet record. Northern Michigan Christian’s Nate DeKam was shooting for the discus record of 165-8 and his seed throw was close but DeKam threw a 152-8 on Memorial Day.
It was Cadillac’s boys’ sprinters who made big news in their final run on the home track. Viking senior Cody Zagers set the meet record in the 200-meter dash at 22.38 seconds and was part of a record-setting 400 relay team with Tyler Ellsworth, Tyler Hewett and Jake Hurrell that won the event in a meet-record time of 43.84 seconds. That foursome would win the Division 2 state title in the event less than a week later at 42.66 seconds. Zagers went 11.0 in the 100 dash, as well, and we’ve since recognized that as the fully-automatic timing record, along with Bill Bigge’s 10.9 that was hand-timed in 1977. Reed City’s Brian Michell put his name in the record books, too, winning the pole vault with a leap of 14-feet, 6-inches after jumping 15-0 earlier in the season.
Michell’s little sister Sami Michell made her debut at the Cadillac News Meet a memorable one as she shattered the record in the 100 hurdles in 14.82 seconds, breaking a 35-year-old mark in the process. She did the same in the 300 hurdles, winning in 45.94 seconds to break an 18-year–old record. Pine River’s Jena Koetje set the pole vault record at 10-feet, 9-inches, a mark that still stands today.
Sami Michell…There’s that name again. A year after setting two Cadillac News Meet records, the Reed City sophomore was back in 2011 and set three this time around. The first came in the long jump where she set the mark at 18-feet, 1.5-inches — it still stands today — breaking a 35-year old record of 17-5 from 1976. Michell re-set her records in the 100 and 300 hurdles and added a fourth win in the 200 dash.
Brian Michell etched his name in the record books again, winning the pole vault with a leap of 16-feet, a mark that still stands today and might for quite some time. In between his vaults, Michell won the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles for good measure. Cadillac sophomore Riley Norman, another name you’ll hear again, swept the throws, as well.
Reed City’s Sami Michell, already the owner of three Cadillac News Meet records, picked up a fourth in the 40th annual event as she won the 400-meter dash in 58.70 seconds, a mark that still stands a decade later. Cadillac’s Britta Patterson had a big day in winning the 1600 and 3200 while running a leg of the winning 3200 relay for the Vikings.
On the boys’ side, Cadillac’s Riley Norman finally took down the record in the shot put with a throw of 58-feet, 3-inches. He went for broke in the discus but ended up fouling on all four throws, one of which measured around 175 feet.
May 27, 2013 marked the final time one of the best — Reed City’s Sami Michell — would step on the track at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Coyote senior still holds four meet records — long jump, 100-meter hurdles, 400 dash and 300 hurdles — 10 years later and they’re probably not going anywhere anytime soon. While that day wasn’t record-setting for her because of cool and windy conditions, she still won the 100 dash, 300 hurdles, 100 hurdles and 200 dash. Michell went on to win four events at the MHSAA Division 3 state finals later that week in her final prep event before heading on to the University of Michigan.
Lake City’s Jeramie Lyle was pretty humble in winning four events on the boys’ side. Lyle won the 100 and 200 dashes and helped the Trojans take first in both the 800 and 400 relays. Cadillac’s Rylie Norman also had big wins in the shot put and discus while teammate Aaron Hodges broke a school record in the pole vault at 14-9 and NMC set a school record in the 1600 relay.
A record that had stood for two decades — and was made by someone who played in the NFL — fell at the 42nd Cadillac News Meet. Marion’s Tyrell Hall broke Jim Bowman’s record in the long jump when the Eagle senior went 23-feet, 4.5-inches to set the mark — one that still stands nearly a decade later. Hall also won the 100- and 200-meter dashes that day.
On the girls’ side, it was Northern Michigan Christian’s Adri Sigafoose and Pine River’s Devyn Powell making headlines. Sigafoose won the 400 and 800 while Powell swept the 100 and 200
Cadillac’s Liz Pyles took down a meet record in the discus when she won the event with a throw of 128-feet, 4-inches to beat the record by more than four feet. Meanwhile, Marion’s Kinzie Sikkema was the queen of the distances as she won the 800 and 1600 while taking second in the 3200. Mesick’s Sierra King won both hurdles events, the 100 dash and the long jump.
On the boys’ side, Cadillac’s TJ Baker and Evan Lee and Reed City’s Jon Green had good days. Baker won the discus and shot put with two PRs while Lee won the 400 dash. Green won the 100 and 200 and was part of the Coyotes’ standout 400 relay.
Records fell in the 44th annual Cadillac News Track and Field Meet on a perfect late spring day. Cadillac’s Liz Pyles set a new meet record in the shot put at 42-feet and re-set her record in the discus at 129-1.5 while teammate Ali Finch won the 100, long jump, the 200 and ran a leg of the winning 400 relay. McBain had a fresh new face leap onto the stage, as well, as Klaudia O’Malley ran the “big four,” winning the 1600, 800 and 3200 while also running a leg of the third-place 3200 relay.
On the boys’ side, Evart’s Santana Scott took down a long-standing meet record in the 1600 — sort of. Scott won the race that day in 4:23.65, putting himself right at the record of 4:23.6, set in 1979 by Mark Smith. Because Smith’s time came in the one-mile run with a hand-timed system and Scott did it in the 1,600 with fully-automatic timing, the Cadillac News honored both records. He went on to win the 3200 that day and is attendance as a coach at this year’s meet.
Liz Pyles put her stamp on the record book in her final time at the home track, re-setting her own record in the shot put at 43-feet, 5.5-inches and discus at 143-11 — marks that still stand today. Lake City freshman Rylie Bisballe had quite a day, winning the 100, 200 and high jump while McBain’s Shelby Whitt won both hurdles races.
Pine River’s Elijah Lewis had a strong day on the boys’ side as he won the 200, 400 and long jump while Lake City’s Kalob Bellows won the hurdles races.
Northern Michigan Christian’s Ellie Haan had the big day on the girls’ side as she won was part of four first-place finishes on a day with temperatures close to 90 degrees. Haan won the 200-meter dash, the long jump and ran legs of the winning 800 and 1600 relays. McBain junior Klaudia O’Malley won the 800 and 1600 but didn’t push herself in the heat.
On the boys’ side, Pine River sprinter Elijah Lewis was fine with the heat as he won the 400-meter dash and long jump. Cadillac swept the throws with Jake Kochanny winning the shot put and TJ Baker taking the discus.
McBain senior Klaudia O’Malley and Cadillac freshman Kendall Schopieray battled back-and-forth in the 1600-meter run before O’Malley won it in 5:08.60. She also won the open 800 in her final time at the Cadillac News Meet before heading on to bigger things at Grand Valley State University. McBain foreign exchange student Nike Waeljeggard — from Sweden — competed in her only News meet but won the long jump and 100 dash and ran the anchor leg of the first-place 400 relay.
Elijah Lewis had another strong day on the boys’ side with firsts in the long jump and 400 dash and seconds in the 100 and 200. McBain’s Keegan O’Malley dominated the distance events, winning the 1600 and 3200 while also running a leg of the winning 3200 relay.
No Cadillac News Meet was held due to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down schools — and high school sports — in mid-March. They didn’t resume until that fall and high school student-athletes never had a spring season in Michigan that year.
The 48th Cadillac News Meet was back on Memorial Day as the COVID-19 pandemic settled a bit in the spring. Sad news rocked the area running community, though, as Cadillac native and U.S. Olympian Paul McMullen passed away in March after a skiing accident. The Cadillac News named the 1,600-meter run in McMullen’s honor and Manton’s Noah Morrow made the day even more special by setting the record in the event at 4:20.57, eclipsing Mark Smith and Santana Scott’s record of 4:23.65. Lake City freshman Dayne Blair and Reed City’s Noah Jones battled it out in the sprints, as well.
On the girls’ side, Cadillac’s Chloie Musta made her last time on the home track a good one as she won the 400 dash, took third in the 800 and ran legs of the winning 800 and 1600 relays for the Vikings. McBain’s Maggie O’Malley made her final News Meet special, too, as she won the 1600, 3200 was on the third place 1600 and 3200 relays.
For the first time since the 1980s, the Cadillac News Meet was held somewhere other than Cadillac as Lake City played host due to construction at Veterans Memorial Stadium. On the girls’ side, it was Cadillac senior Lindsey Tonello recording three firsts in the long jump, 100 dash and 400 relay. Meanwhile, Buckley sophomore Aiden Harrand had a day, too, as she won the 800 and 1600. You might just see her name — a lot — this year, too.
On the boys’ side, Manton’s Noah Morrow went out on top as he was part of four firsts. He won the 800, 1600 and 3200 and was part of the Rangers’ 1600 relay. McBain’s Brock Maloney and Lake City’s Darin Kunkel went at it in the 400 dash while Marin sprinter Gavin Prielipp won the 200.
