The date was May 23, 1972.
The author of this story wasn’t born yet, though his parents were engaged and would be married later that year — Oct. 28 to be exact.
After all, they celebrated their 50th anniversary last fall.
On Monday, the area celebrates another golden anniversary — the 50th annual Cadillac News Track and Field Meet.
An event that started as the brainchild of a couple of high school track and field coaches at Pine River High School turns 50 on Monday at the Lake City Athletic Complex.
It’s been held at Pine River, McBain, Lake City and mostly at Cadillac’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. It will return there on May 27, 2024 for the 51st annual to a new track, refurbished stadium and an artificial turf field — plus a number of other improvements.
The Cadillac News Meet has featured high school state champions, NCAA All-Americans, NAIA All-Americans and even a couple of United States Olympians.
In the early years, it was just an event for the boys as girls’ high school sports didn’t start to gain traction until the mid-70s after the passage of the landmark federal legislation package Title IX in 1972.
For the first decade or so, it was held on two separate nights — one boys’ meet and one girls’ meet.
In 1999, it moved to Memorial Day and it’s been on that solemn date ever since.
What it has remained for all those years, though, is a day for the area’s best track and field athletes to showcase themselves in one spot. We’ve got a range of school enrollments in the area, from Cadillac High School with an enrollment creeping toward 900 to Northern Michigan Christian with an enrollment of 74 students.
For that one day, though, they all compete against each other and give it their all. Some records have stood the test of time — like the high jump record that was set in 1975 and the 3200-meter run record that was set in 1981 — to records that seem a little more attainable.
We’ve got a couple of student-athletes that could etch their names in the record books this year but more on that in a story previewing the meet on Saturday.
First, we look back today and Friday to the last 49 years before looking ahead on Saturday.
What follows are names from past meets that have been a part of something really cool.
The first Cadillac News Meet was held Tuesday, May 23, 1972 at Pine River High School. Evart’s Dave Young was the Most Outstanding Athlete, winning the pole vault while taking second in the long jump, high jump and low hurdles.
The crowd was announced at more than 750 people. The event was determined to be a success and it’s planned to be an annual event.
Four meet records fell, another was tied and both the Class C and Class D state records were bettered in the second annual meet.
Lake City’s Kevin Clark was the Most Outstanding Athlete, winning the long jump and low hurdles while also running legs of the 880 and 440-yard relays.
Changes came to the Cadillac News Meets — yes meets. For the first time, girls would be involved and would have a day of their own on Tuesday, June 4 at Pine River. Girls from 10 schools competed in 11 events that day.
Cadillac’s Cindy Kahner went 5-feet to win the high jump and it was reported that the Vikings and Pine River dominated the running events.
The boys’ meet was two days later on Thursday, June 6. The boys broke six records and tied one more. Mesick’s Mark Brown wrapped up three strong years at the News Meet, setting the shot put record again at 54-feet, 6.5-inches. Lake City’s Kevin Clark set a record in the long jump and 100 yard hurdles, as well.
Diane Jones (100, 220) of Cadillac and Jeanette Hastings (low hurdles, 440) of Pine River each won two events in the second annual girls’ meet. The bigger news of the meet is four events were added to it, giving the girls the same number of events as the boys at 15.
In the boys’ meet two days later, seven new meet records were set, including one that still stands today. Kalkaska’s Ed Vanderber set the high jump mark at 6-feet, 7-inches and it’s still there 50 years later.
McBain’s Ken Pace put the long jump record over 20-feet at 20-3 while there was a tie in the 220 dash between Craig and Karver Shore of Cadillac at 23.1 seconds.
The meets moved north to Cadillac’s Veterans Memorial Stadium with the boys on June 1 and the girls on June 2.
The discus was added to the meet, bringing the event total to 16 — one short of the current 17. In the boys’ meet, two more records were broken and two were tied. McBain’s Mark Meyering won that first discus competition with a throw of 128-feet and he also won the 880-yard run.
Eight records fell on the girls’ side, including in the shot put by Lake City’s Abby Currier; in the long jump by Cadillac’s Diane Jones; in the high jump by Cadillac’s Sheri Liebetrau; in the mile by Kalkaska’s Diane Berkshire; and by Kalkaska’s Ellen Southern in the two mile.
In the girls’ meet, a crowd gathered around the high jump area to watch Lake City’s Becky Sessions set a meet record at 5-feet, 3.5-inches while teammate Abby Currier put out a big number in the discus at 122-11.
Temperatures for the boys’ meet the next evening dipped into the lower 40s but five records still fell, one more was tied and a new one was established. Pine River’s Mark Gray established the mark in the 330-yard hurdles, a new event in 1977.
Cadillac’s Marty LaBar also put the long jump record over 21 feet, winning the event at 21-5.
The meets switched back to Pine River in 1978 and one girls’ meet record was broken in the 880-yard run by Evart’s Chris Claussen. Cadillac’s Karen Newland and Diane Johnson were the stars of the evening as each won two events.
In the boys’ meet, Cadillac’s Marty LaBar won three events on a night where all competitors excelled, said Cadillac News Sports Editor Ron Kirkwood. LaBar won the long jump, the 120 high hurdles and the pole vault while taking second in the 100.
Pine River’s Janet Gamble was the highlight of the girls’ meet as she closed out her standout prep career by setting a meet record in the 880-yard run at 2:28.24. She also re-set the record in the mile, winning it in 5:38.35. All five girls who competed in the 220-yard dash broke the 28-second mark, as well.
The boys matched the girls with four records of their own the next evening. All four meet marks were set by Cadillac athletes. The Vikings won the 440- and 880-yard relays while distance standout Mark Smith won the mile in 4:25.19 and Jim Bowman won the long jump 21-feet, 6-inches.
The big race of the night in the girls’ meet was the final one — the mile relay. Marion and Cadillac waged a battle against each other for each of the four laps of the track but when the dust settled, the Eagles had prevailed by .11 seconds. Marion won in 4:18.69 while Cadillac was second at 4:18.80. Marion’s Renee Dorman ran the anchor leg of that race and also smashed the meet mark in the 440-yard dash 1:00.6.
The News Meet isn’t a team event but Cadillac flexed its muscle as the largest school in the area, winning 12 of 16 events. The event of the night was the 880-yard relay, won by the Vikings in a meet-record time of 1:32.31 by the foursome of Jim Bowman, Mark Labbe, Steve Gibbs and Jon Moothart. Cadillac junior Mark Smith won three events — the mile, two mile and 880.
Marion’s girls won six events and Cadillac took four as the Eagles and Vikings battled again in the girls’ meet. The battle between the two schools ended in a familiar place — the mile relay. Marion’s Renee Dorman raced past Cadillac’s Karen Paul to give the Eagles the win in 4:17.93, a meet record. Eagles Marcie Coon and Renee Blackledge also set school and meet records.
The boys’ meet hit its 10-year anniversary with its largest crowd to date, 610 spectators in the stands at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Cadillac’s Jim Bowman, who would go on to play football at Central Michigan University before winning a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, won four events that night. He went 22-feet, 8-inches in the long jump, a mark that stood for the next three decades before being broken by Marion’s Tyrell Hall. Bowman also won the 100, 220 and was on the winning 880 relay while Mark Smith went 9:31.09 in the two mile, setting a record, as well.
Cadillac’s LuAnn Henry stayed warm on a chilly June 3 evening in Cadillac by winning the mile in a meet-record time of 5:29.04 and the 800 in a record time of 2:22.21. Evart’s Sue McKay got in on the record-breaking, too, as she re-set her own record in the 220 low hurdles at 31.89
On the boys’ side, Mesick’s John Chandler set the discus record at 165-feet, 8-inches and coaches at the meet agreed that was a mark that wouldn’t be broken for quite some time. Well, 41 years later, they are still right. A couple of athletes — Cadillac’s Riley Norman — have come close but no one has officially beaten Chandler’s throw. Houghton Lake’s boys dominated the running events, winning six races.
Cadillac’s LuAnn Henry made her final meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium a memorable won as she re-set the record in the mile, beating her nearest competitor by about a half-mile distance to clock in with a 5:22.82, a record that stood until another Viking distance runner — Katie Erdman — came along more than 20 years later.
On the boys’ side, Cadillac’s Bret Hall pulled off a big upset in winning the pole vault at a meet-record height of 12-feet, 9-inches. What made it more incredible is Hall had never gone over 12-3. Pine River’s Darrin Ruppert and Houghton Lake’s Mike Elsholz had both gone 13-0 during the season but couldn’t on that night. The night was highlighted by “upsets” across the board where athletes came out of nowhere to win events they weren’t supposed to be close in.
While the Detroit Tigers were the talk of the baseball world en route to their incredible 35-5 start and a World Series championship, things were quieter at the Cadillac News Meet on the boys’ side. Just one meet record was set at the event and that came in the two-mile relay, a new event in 1984. Reed City won the inaugural race in 8:26.1.
Pine River’s Debbie Bennett had a big night in the girls’ meet, shattering the record in the 330-yard hurdles, set by former Buck Jeanette Hastings. Bennett won the race in 47.47 seconds. The event of the night, though, was the 880-yard run as the top four competitors finished within .15 of each other. Mesick’s Becky LaCourse won the race in 2:35.26.
McBain’s Roma Westdorp and Pine River’s Debbie Bennett set records in the shot put and 330-yard hurdles, respectively, while Cadillac’s two-mile relay team shattered the meet record, as well. Lake City’s Roxanne Wheeler also won the mile and two mile.
Only one meet record fell in the boys’ meet the next evening as Houghton Lake re-set the record in the mile relay. Cadillac’s Dave Barton won the 120-yard high hurdles, edging Marion’s Brent Michell but Michell won the 330 hurdles in 40.43 seconds to get his gold medal.
The 14th annual Cadillac News Meet was the first to hold both girls and boys events on the same day. Evart freshman Carrie Isanhart introduced herself in a big way as she won the 220-yard dash in a meet-record time of 26.65 seconds. She nearly missed the record in the 440 but still took first, edging Cadillac freshman Amy VanWormer.
On the boys’ side, Cadillac’s Dave Barton won three events — the high jump, long jump and 120-yard hurdles after surviving a near fall in that event. Cadillac senior Corey Husted just missed on the meet record in the pole vault and fans got to see a great race between Marion and Pine River in the boys’ mile relay.
Carrie Isanhart and Amy VanWormer were back at it again as the sophomores broke three records in the 15th annual Cadillac News Meet. Isanhart and VanWormer both set records in the 100-yard dash with Isanhart winning it in 11.14 seconds. Isanhart re-set her record in the 220 down to 26.11 seconds and it was VanWormer coming out on top in the 440, winning it in a record time of 1:00.02. Cadillac’s two mile relay team set a record, too, winning the event in 10:23.73.
Four meet records went down on the boys’ side as Houghton Lake’s Jeff Thompson won the pole vault at 12-feet, 10-inches; teammate Tom Blanchard won the 120-yard hurdles in 14.68 seconds; Reed City’s Jay Burmeister set the record in the 440 and Pine River set the mark in the mile relay at 3:30.59.
Wednesday, June 1 turned out to be a really hot day, limiting the number of standout performances. Still, Cadillac’s Amy VanWormer set a meet record in the 220-yard dash 25.5 seconds. Houghton Lake’s Shannon Blankenship was the only female athlete to win three events as she took the high jump, 110-yard hurdles and 330-yard hurdles.
On the boys’ side, Reed City dominated the meet and senior standout Jay Burmeister set two records — winning the 440-yard dash in 50.54 seconds and the 330-yard hurdles became a “new” event when the hurdle height went from 36 to 39 inches.
Cadillac junior Paul McMullen took down the oldest existing record at the Cadillac News Meet, winning the 880-yard run in 1:59.13. The mark had been 2:00.1, set in 1972, the first year the meet was held. Lake City’s Ted Collins swept the throwing events, Reed City’s Jim Thompson swept the hurdles and Cadillac sophomore Kris Eggle won the mile and two mile.
On the girls’ side, three meet records went down as Cadillac set meet marks in the mile relay and 440-yard relay while Viking freshman Megan Young set the record in the two-mile. Cadillac’s Amy VanWormer also ran her final time at the News Meet, winning the 100 and 220.
The only record to fall in the 18th annual meet was Cadillac breaking the mark in the boys’ two-mile relay at 8:17.89. Paul McMullen just missed setting another record in the 880-yard run as things cooled off once the sun set and then just missed Mark Smith’s record in the mile, as well.
On the girls’ side, Cadillac won the two-mile relay and the 440 relay while NMC’s Ronelle Lamkin won the high jump with a leap of 5-feet.
The 19th annual Cadillac News Meet turned out to be a good one with a couple of records falling. The first came in the 440-yard dash as Manton’s Don Johnson set the mark in 49.97 seconds, a record that still exists more than 30 years later. Cadillac’s Kris Eggle was shooting for the record in the mile but came up about two seconds short with the day’s heat and humidity taking a toll on runners.
On the girls’ side, Cadillac won three of the four relays and set a meet record in the 880, winning it in 1:48.26. The Vikings finished the day winning 12 medals while Evart was a close second at nine.
The 20th annual Cadillac News Meet was held in McBain and had one record falling on the boys’ side. Houghton Lake set the record in the 400-meter relay at 44.35 seconds, breaking a 25-year old mark set by Cadillac in 1977. Lake City’s Stacy Minthorn overcame a bout of pleurisy to beat Evart’s John Dyer in the 3200-meter run at 10:11.47.
On the girls’ side, Marion’s Cherokee Hoaglund broke the record in the 3200 at 11:54.87 and NMC freshman Holly Lamkin set a new mark in the 300 hurdles at 45.94 seconds.
Marion’s TJ Longstreet and Pine River’s Todd Ruppert both jumped 12-feet, 11.25-inches in the pole vault to tie for the meet record. Longstreet won the event based on number of jumps. Cadillac also set the record in the 3200 relay at 8:13.46.
On the girls’ side, NMC’s Ronelle Lamkin went 5-3.75 in the high jump to break the meet record while in the 3200, Houghton Lake’s Teresa VanWormer broke the mark in the 3200 after just one year, re-setting it at 11:53.52.
NMC’s Holly Lamkin’s quest to set the record in the 100-meter hurdles has to wait for another year as the Comet junior won the race in 16.81 seconds, preserving Jeanette Hastings’ mark, set in 1975.
On the boys’ side, Manton’s Jason Cunningham made up for disappointment in the 300-meter hurdles by winning the event in 46.4 seconds ahead of Cadillac’s Bob Moylan. Cunningham also won the 110 hurdles, took third in the 200 dash and was on the second place 800 relay team.
Cadillac’s Bob Moylan made his final time on the home track a good one as he set Cadillac program records in the 110 and 300 hurdles while also running a leg of the winning 800 and 1600 relays. Mesick’s Noah Cochrane had a good day, too, in winning the 100 and 200 dashes, along with a leg of the 400 relay for the Bulldogs.
NMC’s Holly Lamkin won both hurdles races and came from behind to win the 200 dash while teammate Sara Zuiderveen went 120-feet, 4-inches in the discus to edge Evart’s Danielle Ziegler.
Lake City junior Sara Booms won three individual events with the 100, 200 and long jump and was on the Trojans’ winning 400 relay. Cadillac’s Betsy Foley swept the distance events and ran a leg of the Vikings’ record-setting 3200 relay that took first in 10:16.38.
On the boys’ side, Cadillac’s Dan Moylan made up for disappointment the year before by winning 110-meter hurdles. He also went on to win the 300 hurdles later in the meet and was a part of the winning 1600 relay team. Mesick’s Andrew Cochrane joined his two brothers, Seth and Aaron, and Adam Updegraff to win the 400-meter relay in honor of brother James Cochrane, who passed away in a car accident during the fall of 1995.
The 25th annual Cadillac News Meet turned out to be a good one under sunny skies in Cadillac on May 27, 1997. Lake City senior Sarah Booms had a big day as she won the 100 dash in 12.99 seconds, the 200 dash in 27.06 seconds and long jump at 16-feet, 9-inches. She also ran a leg of the winning 400 relay that finished in 52.61 seconds. Pine River knocked off Cadillac in the 3200 relay to start the running events while Evart’s Danielle Ziegler broke the meet record in the shot put at 40-9.5.
Marion sprinter Jeremy Prielipp and Mesick’s Adam Updegraff had big days at News Meet veterans while Bulldog freshman Adam Lyon introduced himself with wins in the 110 and 300 hurdles. This won’t be the first time you’ll hear from Lyon either.
