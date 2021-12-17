Looking for an easy ski? Try these level XC trails

Cross country skiing is fun.
Falling is not, especially if you’ve been on the planet for a few decades. Older bodies break more easily.
Most of us senior citizen skiers or those who haven’t done much cross country skiing, tend to seek out ski trails with less risk.
Trail markings using the green, blue, and black labels eliminate much of the guesswork. Signs with the green circle with the wavy line running through the center indicate that this route is quite level. If you want a bit more challenge, follow the blue square markings with the more pronounced wavy line.
You will find hills on that segment of the trail. And the black diamond with the jagged line through it — venture there and you can expect to encounter some white knuckle rides down steep hills.
Having skied most cross country areas near Cadillac I can offer some recommendations for those who would like to avoid adding stress to their Nordic outings.
By far the flattest ski venue is the Heritage Trail near the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center. There’s about 2 ½ miles of level pathway. It is where I start every year as it is the first to catch enough snow for skiing.
Snowshoers use it, too and they may obliterate the parallel ski tracks. Perhaps snowshoers will read this and stay clear of ski tracks.
The trailhead of the Cadillac Pathway out near the east end of Boon Road on Seeley Road has some offerings with just a few minor inclines. These 2- and 3-mile loops are found on the east side of Seeley Road.
Those skiing Crystal Mountain’s golf course will have an easy ride. You should know that on windy days, the trails may be blown clear of snow. Thrill seekers will find all they can handle if they head for the trails adjacent to the downhill ski runs.
The Big M’s Trail system offers some of the toughest loops and some of the easiest. The Cork Pine Loop at just 1½ miles is flat. But unless you’re a rank beginner, you will be able to handle the Lumberjack and Ryberg Road trails. Although the Double Bit trail is labeled as “blue square” most skiers should do okay on that one.
The MacKenzie Trail located near Caberfae has a mix of trails. The basic loop has few hills and should be skied clockwise. The outer loops are more difficult.
Starting at the trailhead off Cherry Bend Road, just past M-22 the Leelanau Trail runs 14 miles along an old railroad bed north to Suttons Bay.
Tart Trail volunteers groom the trail regularly creating perfect sets of parallel tracks along a route with nary a hill to be found.
Cross Country Ski Headquarters near Roscommon has 11 miles of exquisitely groomed trail with only one hill and just a few inclines in the whole circuit.
Its ski shop has a full selection of skis and accessories that you can test right out the door on the Headquarter’s Trails. It’s snack bar features soups and its renowned chili.
Even a trail marked with a green circle can be challenging if snow conditions are poor.
When temperatures go above 32 degrees, snow softens as it begins to melt. No challenge to skiing under those conditions but if the temperature drops, the trail will refreeze becoming icy. In this situation, it’s not fun to ski.
If you’re worried about falling, try to keep your speed down.
That means mastering the snowplow maneuver.
If you’re on a groomed trail with a flat skating lane and the descent makes you uneasy, step out of the track and apply the snowplow in the skating lane.
If you’re on a groomed track with no skating lane, push your skis into the best snowplow you can, digging the edges of your skis in, and dragging your poles pushing them into the snow. If falling is inevitable, try to drop onto your side rather than falling forward or backward.
If you want to explore tougher trails and ride the hills with confidence, be the first on on the trail after a fresh snow of several inches.
That new layer of powder will cut your speed significantly. And here’s another way to explore more challenging trails.
On really cold days when the thermometer is below 10 degrees, the snow will be slower, knocking down your speed.
After a few trips to trails where the risk of a fall on a hill is minimal, you’ll likely find your confidence growing and be ready to try intermediate trails marked with blue squares.
And after that, you may even end up snowplowing down, testing yourself, on black diamond runs.
