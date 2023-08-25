Love sunsets? Here's the best places to see them

What better way to cap off a day of summer activity then settling back to watch a sunset.
If you can get to a lakeshore or better yet actually be on the water, you won’t miss the show. For those on land, one of the best places to be is Lake Cadillac.
At the end of a summer day when orange, yellow, and red saturate the western horizon, you can bet there will be at least plenty of folks along the shore at the east end of the lake.
Savvy fishermen know the best angling often comes at the end of the days so expect to see a crowd dropping lines from the City Dock. Along the McKellop Walkway, dozens will be jogging or walking. Kids brimming with energy will be giving the playground equipment a workout, oblivious to the sunset show, but their caretakers, parents and grandparents, will appreciate the beauty unfolding on the horizon.
Though many show up to exercise or to take in a show at the Pavilion, there’s plenty of benches and picnic tables there for folks who just want to savor the magic of a summer sunset.
Lake Cadillac doesn’t necessarily have best end-of-day show. Sundown over Lake Mitchell draws raves, as well. As the sky serves up an array of evening color, anglers gather at the platform on the end of the canal hoping to land a walleye or perhaps a pike.
Adjacent to the canal is the Mitchell State Park beach, offering an expanse of sand and ample benches and picnic tables for visitors.
On balmy evenings, diners at Lakeside Charlies can enjoy a serving of sunset while they dine on the restaurant’s terrace.
It’s a little out of the way, but a half-mile walk up the Heritage Nature Trail there’s a viewing platform.
The trail begins behind the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Museum located at the end of the canal by M-115 and there’s good signage that will get you to the viewing station.
From the top, you get see the full western horizon and, depending on the season, sometimes an excellent look at the sunrise.
For those staying at Cadillac West motels, this would be an ideal after dinner walk.
While watching a sunset over a lake offers plenty of appeal, the color show can be dramatic inland.
West of Cadillac along 13 Road between Caberfae Ski and Golf Resort and the village of Harrietta, there’s the National Forest Caberfae Scenic Overlook.
Look for the access road on the west side of 13 Road. The platform faces west offering a view of wooded hills and the ski slopes of Caberfae.
The High Roll-Away may be the most popular place to view fall color in the northwest area of the Lower Peninsula, but it’s worth the visit any time of year.
A century ago, during the peak of the lumber boom, logs rolled off this bluff and tumbled more than 200 feet down to the Manistee River.
Now, the site draws hundreds of visitors each year, who come to stand on the platforms and look out over what is estimated to be 130 square miles.
The Manistee River is the star attraction as its huge u-shaped bend becomes the centerpiece of most photographs.
To get to the Roll-Away, travel east of Manton, go right 31 Road off M-42. Cross the Manistee River over Baxter Bridge on 29 1/2 Road. Continue north to County Line Road. Turn left onto 25 Road and then make a sharp turn left onto 4 Mile Road which is dirt. This will take you to the Roll-away.
In driving to backcountry destination, choose secondary roads.
With the approach of evening, wildlife moves out from cover and can be seen along the edge of woods or grazing in open areas. Flocks of turkey and sandhill cranes appear. Deer are common and, while fun to see, may suddenly bolt into the road creating a driving hazard.
There’s no reason to hurry and you may even come upon your own special viewing area to catch the end-of-day splendor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.