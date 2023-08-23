CADILLAC — Beautiful venue.
Not-so-beautiful result.
Cadillac dropped a 3-0 decision to Ludington in a non-conference boys soccer contest Tuesday in the first event at the renovated Veterans Memorial Stadium.
It was the first time playing on AstroTurf at home for the Vikings, along with all of the other amenities in the venue.
“Obviously, it wasn’t the outcome that we had hoped to have being that it was our first game at the stadium but our boys played extremely well against a good soccer program,” Cadillac coach Paul King said. “Ethan Romey was outstanding in net tonight with some amazing saves and our defense played well as a unit out there.”
Ludington scored with the first couple of minutes but it was still 1-0 at halftime, thanks in part to Romey and Cadillac’s defense.
The Orioles broke through for two more in the second half to secure the win.
Cadillac (0-2 overall) hosts Mount Pleasant on Saturday.
• Ludington won the JV game, 4-0.
REMUS — Reed City and Pine River each won division titles at the annual Chippewa Hills Early Season Warrior Invitational on Tuesday.
The Coyotes were first in the large-school division while the Bucks won the small-school division.
“The boys were very focused and ran well,” Reed City coach Paul Saladin said. “Our top three are very talented — Gus Rohde was third overall with Ryan Allen eighth and Anthony Kiaunis ninth.
“First-year runner Issac Clementshaw was 12th and it was a great debut for him. I am excited for Paul Saladin and the work he’s been putting in. He had a very strong showing today, taking fifth for the team and 26th overall. We had eight boys medal in the top 50.”
Rohde was third at 16:44 while Allen took eighth at 17:27, Kiaunis ninth at 17:32, Clementshaw 12th at 18:05 and Saladin 26th at 18:55.
For Pine River, Gavin Kelso took 29th in 19:16, Scott Slocum 32nd in 19:23, Brody Swanson 36th in 19:31, Ethan Baker 55th in 20:26 and Nathan Lenington 59th in 20:32.
Manton’s boys took third in the small-school division. Robert Dykhouse took sixth in 17:16, Jack Helsel 24th in 18:51, Isiah Morrow 110th in 23:44, Nathan Ward 114th in 23:52 and Micah Gooden 134th in 27:41.
For the Rangers, the meet was a little extra painful — as in insect stings.
“Although Mother Nature didn’t send us the usual summer heat, instead she sent us a ground nets of yellow jackets,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said. “Just about every kid on the team was stung more than one time but they all battled on and finished our first meet of the season.
“Although we narrowly missed out on a team trophy by a few points, I am very proud of our teams. We’re very young, especially on the boys’ side which only has freshmen and sophomores on the team.”
Shepherd won the big-school division on the girls’ side while Beal City was first among the small schools.
For the Coyotes, it’s about gaining experience.
“Our girls are young with only one senior in Ava Hammar,” Rich Saladin said. “Clara Smoes, Carly Carlson and Caelyn London all ran strong today and were able to earn a top-50 medal.”
For Reed City, Smoes took 28th in 23:59, Carlson 36th in 24:15, London 40th in 24:21, Marlowe Walcott 56th in 25:48 and Hammar 60th in 26:07.
Manton’s girls finished third among the small schools.
Betsey Gooden took 23rd in 23:32, Tessa Ward 43rd in 24:37, Reganne Stahl 53rd in 25:37, Kadence Wurm 54th in 25:42 and Brooklyn McNalley 85th in 28:30.
For Pine River, Layla Draper took 80th in 27:56, Elsie Lucas 102nd in 30:15 and Madalyn Morris 109th in 30:40.
STANTON — Reed City opened CSAA volleyball by sweeping Central Montcalm 25-18, 25-11, 25-20.
“I thought we played pretty solid defensively and are starting to find some rhythm offensively,” Reed City coach Don Patterson said.
Kyleigh Weck paced the Coyotes with 13 kills, two aces, five digs and four blocks while Kenzie Shoemaker had two aces, a kill and 10 digs.
Jacey Sweet had an ace and a dig; Molly Bowman four aces, six kills and 17 digs; Emma Johnston four aces, three kills, 28 assists, six digs and two blocks; Kayla Montague an ace and 10 digs; Morgan Hammond three kills, five digs and a block; and Miyesha Baumgardner four kills, nine digs and four blocks.
Reed City hosts its invitational on Saturday.
FIFE LAKE — Forest Area improved its record to 5-1 with a pair of wins Tuesday.
The Warriors beat Ellsworth 25-13, 25-14 and beat Mancelona 25-15, 25-20.
Against the Lancers, Desjanea Perkins had seven kills while Natalie Lenhart had four and Grace Steffe had six. Taylor Muth dished out 15 assists.
Against the Ironmen, Steffe had five kills, Perkins four kills, Lenhart four kills, and Muth 19 assists. Lauren McConnell added five digs and three aces.
Forest Area is at Pellston on Sept. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.