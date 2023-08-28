REED CITY — A year of experience makes a difference.
Reed City had a solid day, going 2-1-1 in its own volleyball invitational Saturday.
The Coyotes beat Comstock Park 25-23, 25-21; split with Petoskey 13-25, 25-13; and beat Buckley 25-15, 25-12 in pool play before falling to Gaylord 22-25, 25-23, 15-12 in bracket play.
“We played well all day and the Gaylord match was really close,” Reed City coach Don Patterson said. “I thought we made some strides.”
Kyleigh Weck paced Reed City with 39 kills, 36 digs, 12 blocks and six aces while Kenzie Shoemaker had three kills and 43 digs. Jacey Sweet had two aces and two digs while Molly Bowman added 79 digs, seven aces and 14 kills.
Emma Johnston dished out 69 assists, 13 digs, four blocks, six kills and six aces while Kayla Montague had seven digs. Morgan Hammond had five kills, an assist, five digs and three blocks while Miyesha Baumgardner recorded 20 digs, the seven kills, three aces and seven blocks.
Reed City hosts Big Rapids on Tuesday.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Lake City claimed the crown in the Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Invitational Saturday.
The Trojans split with Alma 21-25, 25-8; beat Oscoda 25-19, 25-14; beat Roscommon 25-17, 25-13; beat Beal City 27-25, 25-23; beat Fowler 25-7, 25-18; and beat Lansing Catholic 12-25, 25-20, 15-5 in the finals.
“Overall, it was just a great and long day of volleyball,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “We came out like Thursday with the same slow play but we finally settled in and began to play as a team again.
“Credit to our bench, which kept us up even at our worst times. These girls continue to impress me with their determination to continually fight to get a win.”
Mackenzie Bisballe paced Lake City with 45 assists, 42 kills, 14 blocks and 58 digs while Alie Bisballe had 43 assists, 19 blocks, 45 kills and 36 digs. Caleigh Schneider had four kills, four blocks and 12 digs while Hannah Vasicek added three blocks, eight kills and 52 digs.
Hannah Hern had eight kills and 40 digs; Hailey Hamel 28 digs; Zoe Butkovich four blocks, three kills and 37 digs; Kaitlin Kendall a block and an assist; Kylie Hunt two digs; Hannah Allen four digs; and Morena Shelton and Allie Gotschall a dig each.
GRAND RAPIDS — Manton went 3-1 overall in the Kenowa Hills Invitational.
The Rangers beat Holton 26-24, 25-22; beat Kelloggsville 25-21, 25-16; and beat Kenowa Hills 25-23, 25-19 in pool play before falling to Otsego 25-12, 25-14 in bracket play.
“We love coming to Kenowa Hills because we get to see much bigger schools and play very competitive volleyball,” Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. “From our first three dates and 11 opponents, only three were against teams in our division. The rest have been Division 1 or 2.
“To come out of pool play undefeated at this tournament was quite an accomplishment for this young team. These have grown so much already in the first few weeks.”
Adriana Sackett had six aces, 20 kills, an assist and 45 digs while Angela Porter had two kills, a block and a dig. Aubrey Hiller had 41 assists, three aces and 16 digs while Ava Traxler added four aces, 12 kills, a block and four digs.
Genna Alexander had an ace, five kills, three blocks, four assists and 10 digs while Kaitlyn Carter had two digs. Kelsey Harding had 31 assists and eight digs while Lauren Wilder added 16 kills, three blocks, four assists and 26 digs.
Mattie Lafreniere had four aces, 17 kills, six blocks and nine digs while Morgan Shepler had two aces, 16 kills, a block, an assist and 39 digs. Taylor Bigelow added a dig.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.