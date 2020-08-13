For some, the squeak of shoes on a wood court was replaced with the thud of the ball in the sand or grass.
When you're living in the midst of a global pandemic — and trying to play sports — you make the best with what you can and can't do.
Prep volleyball, boys soccer, boys tennis, cross country and girls swim got their starts across Michigan on Wednesday after football opened on Monday.
Depending on what part of the state you're in, some of the rules were a little bit different.
For those schools in Phase 4 of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's MI Safe Start plan, gymnasiums and weight rooms are still off-limits.
The regions that have advanced to Phase 5 can use those facilities with COVID precautions still in place.
So, on Wednesday, Cadillac, Buckley, Manton, Mesick, Lake City and Northern Michigan Christian were able to practice in a gym for volleyball.
Your logical question should be where's McBain? The last you checked it was still in Missaukee County and part of Phase 5.
Well, the school chose to align with Phase 4 because a portion of its student population resides in Osceola County, which is grouped with the Grand Rapids region.
That kept the Ramblers and coach Shawn Murphy outside on the community's sand volleyball courts Wednesday morning.
Senior Klaire Pollington said it's quite a bit different than being in the gym but they made the best of it.
"It is nice to be outside and enjoying the weather but it's definitely a lot different being in the sand," she said. "You can't do as much as you can on the courts inside.
"We're learning how to do this and it's getting us ready for indoor play if we can have it."
And therein lies the biggest cloud over prep sports across the nation right now. States are all over the map — literally — in how they're going to get kids back into competition amid COVID.
The MHSAA has allowed practices to begin on time this week and competition can begin later next week in cross country, girls golf and boys tennis.
Football, soccer, volleyball and girls swim are on hold for competition with a decision expected on or before Thursday, Aug. 20. Any number of scenarios is on the table including playing all sports this fall with COVID precautions, playing some sports and moving others to a different time in the school calendar or playing no sports at all in the fall.
As a senior, Pollington is hoping for the best — and making the best of a tough situation.
"I could go on and on about this," she laughed. "It's a little bit devastating because it's our senior year and it's supposed to be our best year. We can't do the same things we used to but even getting out today and having everyone here, you can just see the atmosphere because everyone's so happy to be here and seeing each other again.
"Some of us hadn't seen each other since March. It's just the little things. Compared to what we could have, this is a good start."
Just to the south at Pine River, the Bucks had a pair of nets set up next to football field press box for practices.
Senior Emma Whitley said it's definitely different being on grass because you've got to be more careful with your body.
"Your skill set is different and how hard you can go is different because definitely don't want injuries," she said. "Injuries are more likely to happen outside than inside, especially on grass. We'll adjust to it, though."
Whitley said she didn't think much was different at practice Wednesday evening despite being outside.
Whitley echoed what most kids across the state are saying as far as they don't care when they can play as long as they can.
The biggest hope comes from medical advances in regards to vaccines and treatments, along with working toward being able to test for the coronavirus much easier by late winter or early spring.
"We definitely want to be able to play," Whitley said. "Whether it's playing now or in the spring or even outdoors in the spring on like a sport court.
"It's better than not playing."
The mental game is important, too.
"As a team, it's just staying positive and knowing you're going to have to make adjustments," Whitley said. "Everything can change within a day and there's nothing we can do personally about that so we have to stay positive and adjust to it as it comes at us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.