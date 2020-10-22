MCBAIN — McBain is going to pick up a win and that’s the bottom line.
Due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Manistee High School, the Chippewas canceled their junior varsity and varsity football games against the Ramblers scheduled for this week. McBain elected to not search out another team to play and will instead take the forfeit win and the playoff points that come with it.
It allows the Ramblers another week of practice and time to heal up for the MHSAA playoffs, which begin later next week. McBain (5-0 overall) is currently the No. 2 seed in Division 7’s Region 1, District 2. The Ramblers have 34.000 playoff points while Beaverton is tentatively the No. 1 seed in the district at 34.400.
The Ramblers will receive bonus points for their win over Manistee as the Chippewas are a Class B school. Beaverton is scheduled to face Shepherd (2-2) on Friday.
Final MHSAA 11-player and 8-player postseason pairings will be announced on Sunday afternoon. There will be no Selection Sunday show aired on Fox Sports Detroit this year as all 11-player teams are already placed in regions and districts.
Game dates and times for the first round will be announced on Monday, Oct. 26.
