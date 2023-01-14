CADILLAC — Big, fast, physical and unrelenting.
It’s fun to watch and to have those attributes but not so much fun to play against.
A Manistique team that featured a good combination of all of the above beat Cadillac 5-1 in a non-conference hockey contest Friday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
And while the Emeralds didn’t dominate the game, they certainly made life miserable for the Vikings most of the night.
“I don’t think we were ready for their quickness, their speed, their movement away from the puck and their tenacity,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said.
“You can watch video all you want but it’s hard to simulate that.
“They were really tenacious, didn’t stop skating and were in your face. They really cut down on our ability to make plays because of that.”
Manistique got going quickly as the its scored just 2:30 into the contest. Cadillac was able to answer back, though, three minutes later when Henry Schmittdiel scored unassisted with 11:27 left in the first period to make it 1-1.
That was as close as the Vikings would be.
The Emeralds went up 2-1 on a power-play goal with 5:05 left in the first period and then stretched it to 3-1 on a goal five minutes into the third period, also on the power play.
Manistique finished the scoring with two goals in the final 2:45 of the second period for the commanding 5-1 lead.
Graham said the Emeralds did a good job of making Cadillac pay for the mistakes it made, as well.
“We did a number of good things but we didn’t execute very cleanly and you have to do that against a team like that,” he said.
“You have to be able to match that speed and intensity and we weren’t able to do that.”
Graham was pleased, though, with the fight his team continued to show for the full three period, despite the four-goal deficit in the third period.
“We kept battling,” he said.
“This was good game for us to play and I thought we got better as the game wore on.”
Cadillac (9-4-1 overall) hosts Big Rapids on Wednesday in the annual Salute to Service game before making an Upper Peninsula trip next week with Negaunee on Friday and Manistique again on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.