COLEMAN — Manton picked up two wins in a quad Friday at Coleman.
The Rangers lost to Midland Bullock Creek 48-18; beat the host Comets 36-22 and tied Standish-Sterling 30-30 but won the match on the sixth tiebreak criteria.
"I was very happy with how we wrestled tonight," Manton coach Chad Weston said. "Our wrestlers went out and left it all on the mat.
"We had some really good matches but the one against Standish-Sterling was the best."
Scoring three wins for Manton were Corbin Colton and Ben Paddock while James Little won two matches. Winning a match apiece were Chloe Colton, Elijah Cunningham, Rylan Lewis, David Mullen, Makayla Gowell and Steven Nieuwenhuis.
The Rangers are at Sanford Meridian today.
