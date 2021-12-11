EVART — In a remarkable comeback, the Evart boys rallied from a 17-point second-quarter deficit Friday to finally take a one-point lead over visiting Manton in the final minute of play and go on to post a 54-50 victory in Highland play.
“It’s a credit to the guys for never giving up,” said jubilant Evart coach Kris Morgan.
“We regrouped and refocused in practice this week after the Reed City game (a 74-32 defeat) and showed a ton of heart by coming back tonight after being down by 17 points.”
Sophomore guard Preston Wallace drained a pair of key 3-pointers, a long buzzer-beater just before the half to trim the deficit to 37-24 and give the Widcats some momentum going into the third quarter, and then another buzzer-beater before the end of the third quarter to trim the deficit to just five points, 46-41.
“We just kept chipping away and chipping away and then with about a minute left we pulled ahead by one when Marcel (White) came through,” Morgan said.
White, who scored a game-high 17 points, also nailed 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch to help seal the win.
The outcome was naturally a disappointment for veteran Manton coach Ryan Hiller.
“I thought our kids played really hard for three-and-a-half quarters,” he said. “Unfortunately, Evart played harder that last quarter-and-a-half.
“We missed shots we had to make and they made shots they needed to,” he added. “That really led to change in momentum.”
White was the only Evart player to hit double figures but there were timely contributions from other sources as Kamden Darling and Dakobe White each tallied eight, Jake Ladd hit for seven, and Bryant Calderon and Wallace each put six on the board.
Morgan also commended sophomore guard Dakobe White for doing a good job of breaking the Manton press more efficiently as the game wore on.
Johnathen Traxler paced Manton with 15 points while Noah Morrow had eight and Nolan Moffit added six.
Manton travels to NMC on Tuesday while Evart plays host to McBain on Wednesday.
EVART — Manton did its best to hang around but dropped a 57-53 decision to Evart in a Highland Conference contest.
“We had a nice start to the game with low numbers,” Manton head coach JP Katona said. “We showed signs of fatigue in the third quarter and Evart went on a run.”
The Rangers led 12-10 after the first quarter before the Wildcats took a 26-24 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, Evart built a double-digit lead and headed into the fourth up 45-32.
The Rangers fought back and cut Evart’s lead to two with a few minutes to go before ultimately falling to the Wildcats.
“We’ve got to give credit to our team for fighting back toward the end of the game,” Katona said.
Lauren Wilder led all Manton scorers with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Leah Helsel added 10 points and Kaliyah Ostrander added eight points and five rebounds.
Genna Alexander led the Rangers in rebounding with 14.
Manton is at Northern Michigan Christian on Wednesday.
