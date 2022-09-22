EVART — Manton’s boys and Beal City’s first claimed the first Highland Conference cross country jamboree Wednesday at Springhill Camps.
The event, originally scheduled for Tuesday, had to be postponed a day because of thunder and lightning.
The Rangers were first on the boys’ side with 51 points while McBain was second at 67, Lake City third also with 67, Beal City fourth at 90, Roscommon fifth at 100 and Pine River sixth at 115.
“After having the meet cancelled (Tuesday) due to lighting, we talked on the bus about the frustration the cancellation caused everyone,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said. “It’s difficult to mentally prepare your body and mind for the pain they experience during races and if they did what they we’ve practiced they were going to surprise people.
“Finishing first for the boys and second for the girls, they did just that. At the two-mile mark, we were yelling to the runners how many kids they needed to catch for us to win and they went to work. Seniors Logan Patrick and Nolan Moffit led the way for the Rangers with freshman Robert Dykhouse close behind. However, it was our fourth and fifth runners — Lucian Smith and Dominic Priest — that sealed the deal for us.”
Patrick took fourth in 18:42, Moffit fifth in 18:48, Dykhouse seventh in 19:01, Smith 15th in 20:51 and Priest 23rd in 21:48.
For McBain, Claydon Ingleright took first in 17:59, Nathan Koetje ninth in 19:43, Rylee Sprague 19th in 21:27, Garrin Schneeg 20th in 21:27 and Dallas Chamberlain 24th in 21:51.
For Lake City, Enzo Gagliardi Ramalho took third in 18:41, Paxton Hall sixth in 18:49, Caiden Helsel 12th in 20:28, Owen Butkovich 21st in 21:33 and Peter Maddox 31st in 23:13.
For Pine River, Gavin Kelso took eighth in 19:36, Scott Slocum 11th in 20:22, Ethan Baker 22nd in 21:48, Mason Heilman 46th in 33:48 and Liam Geer 49th in 39:38.
For Northern Michigan Christian, Colin DeKam took 26th in 22:09, Jacob Booher 40th in 26:03, Hunter Fisher 43rd in 29:23 and Brett Ritsema 48th in 36:31.
For Evart, Tim Pentecost took 18th in 21:03 and Sawyer Fink 35th in 24:47.
Beal City was first on the girls’ side with 45 points while Manton was second at 60, Lake City third at 65, Pine River fourth at 81 and McBain fifth, also at 81.
For the Rangers, Chloe Colton took second in 22:19, Hadley Saylor third in 22:41, Kennedi Wahmhoff 14th in 25:46, Tessa Ward 19th in 26:11 and Alyssa Baker 24th in 27:06.
“On the girls side, it was again seniors leading the way with Chloe Colton and Hadley Saylor finishing second and third in the meet,” Harding said. “With one of our top runners, Madison Morris, sidelined with a sprained ankle, it was first-year runner Tessa Ward who really stepped up big today and finished as our No. 4.”
For the Trojans, Megan Gottschall took fourth in 22:55, Rylee Cohoon seventh in 23:57, Lily Fults 13th in 25:42, Hayleigh VanderTuig 20th in 26:14 and Anna Ponce 23rd in 26:51.
For the Bucks, Amanda Hill took 10th in 24:38, Elizabeth Rigling 12th in 25:01, Annabeth Allee 15th in 25:49, Madelynne Sterly 17th in 25:55 and Jersey Johnson 28th in 27:56.
For the Ramblers, Chelsi Eisenga took fifth in 23:16, Rowan Ensing 11th in 25:00, Briella Walenjus 16th in 25:54, Olivia Bosscher 21st in 26:23 and Mikayla Blood 31st in 28:33.
For the Comets, Melody Fraser took 42nd in 32:18.
