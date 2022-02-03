MANTON — Back to .500.
Manton continued its improved play of late and worked its way to back to even with a 64-53 win over Beal City in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
"This is a great team win," Manton coach Ryan Hiller aid. "We had a lot of guys step up.
"I thought the guys executed our gameplan almost to perfection and their great effort was rewarded."
Manton led 12-6 after the first quarter and 29-17 at halftime. It was 45-39 going into the fourth quarter.
Lucas McKernan paced the Rangers with 17 points while Johnathen Traxler had 14 and Luke Puffer scored 11. Lincoln Hicks had nine points and Jacob Kuhn scored eight, including two big 3-pointers in the first half.
Manton (7-7 overall, 5-4 Highland) is at Pine River on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.