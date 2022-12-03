MANTON — Manton picked up its first win, beating Houghton Lake 67-38 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
Rangers head coach JP Katona said his team got off to a sluggish start but was able to pick things up and cruise to victory.
"We were able to pick things up in the second quarter and build some momentum into the half," he said. "I thought we had a good tempo, and we were able to put it into cruise control in the second half.
"It's early in the season, so we still got some things to work on,"
The Rangers led 37-14 at halftime, and it was 53-30 after three quarters.
Lauren Wilder led Manton with 26 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Leah Helsel had 22 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, while Aliyah Geary added eight points and six rebounds.
Manton (1-1 overall, 1-0 Highland) is at McBain in a girls/boys varsity doubleheader next Friday.
